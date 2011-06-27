Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Mazda B2300 Review

Clay723, 04/30/2002
I've had this truck for 3 years. It had belonged to my son who needed a larger vehicle. He put 97,000 miles on it in 4 years. I've put 10,000 on it in 3 years. The only thing I dislike about it is the loss of power when I when the AC is engaged and the constant thump you get when the AC clutch engages. In my opinion, this is its only fault. It has been and continues to be an excellent vehicle.

Mazda truck

Suzanne Feehan , 08/19/2004
This has been a very reliable vehicle which I brought as an alternate vehicle for the winter to access my steep driveway in the winter. I once had a vistor who had a Nissan four wheel drive pickup that was comparable....and she got stuck....I was able to drive my mazda past her truck and then tow her to the top of my drive in 8 inches of snow on top of ice....

The B2300 wishes it could be a truck

I_cat, 01/04/2003
I bought this vehicle with only 10 miles on it and I am approaching 98000 so I know the full history of this truck. First of all, I have had numerous electrical problems (i.e. wipers come on whenever, brake light stays on, engine light stays on) due to the heater overheating the wiring. The power of this make/model is also less that desirable. It drives fine as long as you are on flat roads or going down hill. Up hill is a different story. I would not recommend this automobile to anyone.

