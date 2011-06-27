Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,511
|$4,001
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,202
|$3,648
|Average
|$1,920
|$2,583
|$2,942
|Rough
|$1,451
|$1,965
|$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,690
|$3,722
|$4,289
|Clean
|$2,450
|$3,394
|$3,910
|Average
|$1,969
|$2,739
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,489
|$2,083
|$2,397
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,492
|$3,790
|$4,500
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,456
|$4,103
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,789
|$3,309
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,121
|$2,515
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,440
|$3,284
|$3,749
|Clean
|$2,222
|$2,995
|$3,418
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,417
|$2,757
|Rough
|$1,351
|$1,838
|$2,095
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,171
|$3,604
|Clean
|$2,171
|$2,891
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,333
|$2,650
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,775
|$2,014
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,979
|$3,061
|$3,653
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,792
|$3,330
|Average
|$1,449
|$2,253
|$2,686
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,714
|$2,041
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,317
|$3,097
|$3,526
|Clean
|$2,111
|$2,824
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,279
|$2,593
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,733
|$1,970
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$3,639
|$4,142
|Clean
|$2,483
|$3,319
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,678
|$3,046
|Rough
|$1,509
|$2,037
|$2,315
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,185
|$2,968
|$3,399
|Clean
|$1,990
|$2,707
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,600
|$2,184
|$2,499
|Rough
|$1,209
|$1,661
|$1,899
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$2,983
|$3,399
|Clean
|$2,029
|$2,720
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,631
|$2,195
|$2,499
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,670
|$1,899
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,147
|$3,558
|Clean
|$2,188
|$2,870
|$3,244
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,315
|$2,616
|Rough
|$1,330
|$1,761
|$1,988
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,177
|$3,631
|Clean
|$2,143
|$2,898
|$3,310
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,338
|$2,670
|Rough
|$1,302
|$1,779
|$2,029
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$2,506
|$2,834
|Clean
|$1,742
|$2,285
|$2,584
|Average
|$1,400
|$1,844
|$2,084
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,403
|$1,583
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,801
|$3,782
|$4,323
|Clean
|$2,551
|$3,449
|$3,942
|Average
|$2,050
|$2,783
|$3,179
|Rough
|$1,550
|$2,117
|$2,416
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,923
|$3,879
|$4,406
|Clean
|$2,662
|$3,537
|$4,017
|Average
|$2,140
|$2,854
|$3,240
|Rough
|$1,618
|$2,171
|$2,462
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$2,740
|$3,109
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,499
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,016
|$2,286
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,534
|$1,738
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$2,954
|$3,406
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,694
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,560
|$2,174
|$2,505
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,654
|$1,904