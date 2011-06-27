  1. Home
2008 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,622$3,511$4,001
Clean$2,388$3,202$3,648
Average$1,920$2,583$2,942
Rough$1,451$1,965$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$3,722$4,289
Clean$2,450$3,394$3,910
Average$1,969$2,739$3,154
Rough$1,489$2,083$2,397
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,492$3,790$4,500
Clean$2,270$3,456$4,103
Average$1,825$2,789$3,309
Rough$1,380$2,121$2,515
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,440$3,284$3,749
Clean$2,222$2,995$3,418
Average$1,786$2,417$2,757
Rough$1,351$1,838$2,095
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,384$3,171$3,604
Clean$2,171$2,891$3,286
Average$1,745$2,333$2,650
Rough$1,320$1,775$2,014
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,979$3,061$3,653
Clean$1,802$2,792$3,330
Average$1,449$2,253$2,686
Rough$1,095$1,714$2,041
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,317$3,097$3,526
Clean$2,111$2,824$3,215
Average$1,697$2,279$2,593
Rough$1,283$1,733$1,970
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,727$3,639$4,142
Clean$2,483$3,319$3,777
Average$1,996$2,678$3,046
Rough$1,509$2,037$2,315
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,185$2,968$3,399
Clean$1,990$2,707$3,099
Average$1,600$2,184$2,499
Rough$1,209$1,661$1,899
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,228$2,983$3,399
Clean$2,029$2,720$3,099
Average$1,631$2,195$2,499
Rough$1,233$1,670$1,899
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,402$3,147$3,558
Clean$2,188$2,870$3,244
Average$1,759$2,315$2,616
Rough$1,330$1,761$1,988
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,177$3,631
Clean$2,143$2,898$3,310
Average$1,723$2,338$2,670
Rough$1,302$1,779$2,029
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,913$2,506$2,834
Clean$1,742$2,285$2,584
Average$1,400$1,844$2,084
Rough$1,059$1,403$1,583
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,801$3,782$4,323
Clean$2,551$3,449$3,942
Average$2,050$2,783$3,179
Rough$1,550$2,117$2,416
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,923$3,879$4,406
Clean$2,662$3,537$4,017
Average$2,140$2,854$3,240
Rough$1,618$2,171$2,462
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,073$2,740$3,109
Clean$1,888$2,499$2,835
Average$1,517$2,016$2,286
Rough$1,147$1,534$1,738
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,131$2,954$3,406
Clean$1,941$2,694$3,106
Average$1,560$2,174$2,505
Rough$1,180$1,654$1,904
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,792 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,792 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,792 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Mazda 6 ranges from $1,095 to $3,653, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.