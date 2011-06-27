Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Volt Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,331
|$24,558
|$26,157
|Clean
|$22,904
|$24,115
|$25,662
|Average
|$22,048
|$23,229
|$24,672
|Rough
|$21,193
|$22,343
|$23,683
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Volt LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,308
|$20,401
|$21,821
|Clean
|$18,954
|$20,033
|$21,408
|Average
|$18,246
|$19,297
|$20,583
|Rough
|$17,538
|$18,561
|$19,757