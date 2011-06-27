Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,229
|$1,469
|Clean
|$681
|$1,106
|$1,325
|Average
|$529
|$859
|$1,037
|Rough
|$377
|$612
|$749
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$755
|$1,226
|$1,466
|Clean
|$679
|$1,103
|$1,322
|Average
|$528
|$857
|$1,035
|Rough
|$376
|$611
|$747
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,256
|$1,502
|Clean
|$696
|$1,130
|$1,355
|Average
|$541
|$878
|$1,060
|Rough
|$386
|$626
|$766
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$681
|$1,202
|$1,469
|Clean
|$613
|$1,081
|$1,325
|Average
|$476
|$840
|$1,037
|Rough
|$339
|$599
|$749
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,326
|$1,653
|Clean
|$619
|$1,192
|$1,491
|Average
|$481
|$926
|$1,166
|Rough
|$343
|$660
|$842
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,229
|$1,469
|Clean
|$681
|$1,106
|$1,325
|Average
|$529
|$859
|$1,037
|Rough
|$377
|$612
|$749
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$760
|$1,234
|$1,475
|Clean
|$684
|$1,110
|$1,330
|Average
|$531
|$862
|$1,041
|Rough
|$379
|$615
|$752