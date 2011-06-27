  1. Home
2007 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,503$3,646$4,273
Clean$2,265$3,305$3,873
Average$1,791$2,623$3,073
Rough$1,316$1,941$2,272
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,450$3,707$4,395
Clean$2,218$3,361$3,984
Average$1,753$2,667$3,160
Rough$1,288$1,974$2,337
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,693$2,425$2,827
Clean$1,533$2,198$2,562
Average$1,211$1,745$2,033
Rough$890$1,291$1,503
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,039$3,009$3,540
Clean$1,845$2,727$3,209
Average$1,459$2,165$2,545
Rough$1,072$1,602$1,882
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,105$3,062$3,587
Clean$1,906$2,776$3,251
Average$1,506$2,203$2,579
Rough$1,107$1,631$1,907
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,525$3,730$4,389
Clean$2,286$3,381$3,978
Average$1,807$2,684$3,156
Rough$1,328$1,986$2,334
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,887$2,865$3,400
Clean$1,708$2,597$3,081
Average$1,350$2,061$2,444
Rough$992$1,526$1,808
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,206$3,242$3,809
Clean$1,996$2,939$3,453
Average$1,578$2,333$2,739
Rough$1,159$1,726$2,026
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,966$2,879$3,380
Clean$1,780$2,610$3,063
Average$1,407$2,071$2,430
Rough$1,034$1,533$1,797
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,651$3,842$4,496
Clean$2,399$3,483$4,075
Average$1,896$2,765$3,233
Rough$1,393$2,046$2,391
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,378$3,478$4,082
Clean$2,152$3,153$3,700
Average$1,701$2,503$2,935
Rough$1,250$1,852$2,171
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,949$2,895$3,414
Clean$1,764$2,624$3,094
Average$1,394$2,083$2,454
Rough$1,024$1,542$1,815
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$3,272$3,903
Clean$1,918$2,966$3,538
Average$1,516$2,354$2,807
Rough$1,114$1,742$2,076
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,498$3,640$4,266
Clean$2,261$3,299$3,867
Average$1,787$2,619$3,068
Rough$1,313$1,938$2,268
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,813$3,812$4,361
Clean$2,546$3,455$3,953
Average$2,012$2,743$3,136
Rough$1,479$2,030$2,319
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,214$3,362$3,992
Clean$2,004$3,048$3,618
Average$1,584$2,419$2,870
Rough$1,164$1,791$2,123
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,491$3,630$4,254
Clean$2,255$3,291$3,856
Average$1,782$2,612$3,059
Rough$1,309$1,933$2,262
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,810$2,695$3,180
Clean$1,638$2,443$2,882
Average$1,295$1,939$2,287
Rough$951$1,435$1,691
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,136$3,056$3,562
Clean$1,933$2,770$3,229
Average$1,528$2,199$2,561
Rough$1,123$1,628$1,894
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,118$3,668
Clean$1,913$2,826$3,324
Average$1,512$2,243$2,637
Rough$1,111$1,660$1,950
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$3,183$3,763
Clean$1,922$2,885$3,411
Average$1,519$2,290$2,706
Rough$1,116$1,695$2,001
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,653$3,749$4,350
Clean$2,401$3,398$3,943
Average$1,898$2,697$3,128
Rough$1,395$1,996$2,313
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,266$3,323$3,902
Clean$2,051$3,012$3,537
Average$1,621$2,391$2,806
Rough$1,191$1,770$2,075
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,842$2,595$3,008
Clean$1,667$2,352$2,727
Average$1,317$1,867$2,163
Rough$968$1,382$1,600
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,123$3,129$3,682
Clean$1,921$2,837$3,337
Average$1,519$2,252$2,647
Rough$1,116$1,666$1,958
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,068$3,019$3,541
Clean$1,872$2,737$3,210
Average$1,479$2,172$2,546
Rough$1,087$1,608$1,883
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,748$2,770$3,328
Clean$1,582$2,511$3,016
Average$1,251$1,993$2,393
Rough$919$1,475$1,769
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,409$3,521$4,131
Clean$2,180$3,192$3,744
Average$1,723$2,534$2,970
Rough$1,266$1,875$2,197
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,244$3,293$3,869
Clean$2,031$2,985$3,506
Average$1,605$2,369$2,782
Rough$1,180$1,754$2,057
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,533 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,198 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,533 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,198 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,533 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,198 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Mazda 6 ranges from $890 to $2,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.