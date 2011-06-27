Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,503
|$3,646
|$4,273
|Clean
|$2,265
|$3,305
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,791
|$2,623
|$3,073
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,941
|$2,272
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,450
|$3,707
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,218
|$3,361
|$3,984
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,667
|$3,160
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,974
|$2,337
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,693
|$2,425
|$2,827
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,198
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,211
|$1,745
|$2,033
|Rough
|$890
|$1,291
|$1,503
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,039
|$3,009
|$3,540
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,727
|$3,209
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,165
|$2,545
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,602
|$1,882
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$3,062
|$3,587
|Clean
|$1,906
|$2,776
|$3,251
|Average
|$1,506
|$2,203
|$2,579
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,631
|$1,907
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,525
|$3,730
|$4,389
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,381
|$3,978
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,684
|$3,156
|Rough
|$1,328
|$1,986
|$2,334
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,887
|$2,865
|$3,400
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,597
|$3,081
|Average
|$1,350
|$2,061
|$2,444
|Rough
|$992
|$1,526
|$1,808
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,206
|$3,242
|$3,809
|Clean
|$1,996
|$2,939
|$3,453
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,333
|$2,739
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,726
|$2,026
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$2,879
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,610
|$3,063
|Average
|$1,407
|$2,071
|$2,430
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,533
|$1,797
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$3,842
|$4,496
|Clean
|$2,399
|$3,483
|$4,075
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,765
|$3,233
|Rough
|$1,393
|$2,046
|$2,391
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,378
|$3,478
|$4,082
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,153
|$3,700
|Average
|$1,701
|$2,503
|$2,935
|Rough
|$1,250
|$1,852
|$2,171
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,895
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,624
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,394
|$2,083
|$2,454
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,542
|$1,815
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$3,272
|$3,903
|Clean
|$1,918
|$2,966
|$3,538
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,354
|$2,807
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,742
|$2,076
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,498
|$3,640
|$4,266
|Clean
|$2,261
|$3,299
|$3,867
|Average
|$1,787
|$2,619
|$3,068
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,938
|$2,268
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,813
|$3,812
|$4,361
|Clean
|$2,546
|$3,455
|$3,953
|Average
|$2,012
|$2,743
|$3,136
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,030
|$2,319
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$3,362
|$3,992
|Clean
|$2,004
|$3,048
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,584
|$2,419
|$2,870
|Rough
|$1,164
|$1,791
|$2,123
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,491
|$3,630
|$4,254
|Clean
|$2,255
|$3,291
|$3,856
|Average
|$1,782
|$2,612
|$3,059
|Rough
|$1,309
|$1,933
|$2,262
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,695
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,443
|$2,882
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,939
|$2,287
|Rough
|$951
|$1,435
|$1,691
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$3,056
|$3,562
|Clean
|$1,933
|$2,770
|$3,229
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,199
|$2,561
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,628
|$1,894
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,118
|$3,668
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,826
|$3,324
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,243
|$2,637
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,660
|$1,950
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$3,183
|$3,763
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,885
|$3,411
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,290
|$2,706
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,695
|$2,001
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,653
|$3,749
|$4,350
|Clean
|$2,401
|$3,398
|$3,943
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,697
|$3,128
|Rough
|$1,395
|$1,996
|$2,313
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,266
|$3,323
|$3,902
|Clean
|$2,051
|$3,012
|$3,537
|Average
|$1,621
|$2,391
|$2,806
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,770
|$2,075
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,842
|$2,595
|$3,008
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,352
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,317
|$1,867
|$2,163
|Rough
|$968
|$1,382
|$1,600
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$3,129
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,921
|$2,837
|$3,337
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,252
|$2,647
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,666
|$1,958
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport Value Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,068
|$3,019
|$3,541
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,737
|$3,210
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,172
|$2,546
|Rough
|$1,087
|$1,608
|$1,883
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,748
|$2,770
|$3,328
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,511
|$3,016
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,993
|$2,393
|Rough
|$919
|$1,475
|$1,769
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,409
|$3,521
|$4,131
|Clean
|$2,180
|$3,192
|$3,744
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,534
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,266
|$1,875
|$2,197
Estimated values
2007 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,244
|$3,293
|$3,869
|Clean
|$2,031
|$2,985
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,369
|$2,782
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,754
|$2,057