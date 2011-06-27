Used 2007 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
2007 Mazda 6 base model
Bought my car from a private seller for $2,000. The car had 178,000 miles on it, and I had to replace the brakes, windshield, and replaced a motor mount. Granted it has 178,000 miles, it gets great gas mileage (on average 27 combo), and it had never had new parts until I got it. Everything runs great besides there is a short in the stereo somewhere.
One Great Car
This is our first Mazda and it won't be our last. This car is great. Fit, finish, and quality are all exemplary. Though only a 4 cylinder it has ample power for merging and round town driving. Ease of maneuvering make this car fun to drive on the highway or in a parking lot. Very quiet interior and first rate materials abound. Hatchback model looks better than the sedan! Price versus features can not be beat by anyone and all the standard safety features make this a great family car.
1st week review - 4 of 5 stars
Just bought a new Sport-VE auto a week ago. Loaded with all Value Edition features including 17" alloys. 150 miles on it so far, so just breaking in the engine. Excellent handling and throttle response - this is a driver's car on a budget. Quiet engine at idle, though growly when pressed hard. Superb 5-speed auto with manual shift gate. Cabin a little shorter than the competition, but makes up for it in width. Open greenhouse, very airy. Highly raked profile - with alloys & side sills, it makes most midsizes look boring. Overall best value in 4 door midsizes. Paid <$16K after $2K rebates, plus taxes. Much better value than Korean & US midsizes. $5K+ cheaper than equivalent Accord/Camry.
Mazda 6i Sport Value edition
I've owned may cars over the years ranging from a Porsche to a Focus and also spent 25 years in the car business, mostly hi-line European. We just picked up a 5 speed, Sport Value edition. The 4 cylinder performance with the manual transmission is surprising. Build quality seems very good. The thing that impresses me the most is what you get for the dollar. We had 03 Focus ZX5 with a sticker of $18k and the Mazda is $20380, four years later. For $2300 more the difference is unbelievable. I think the car is on a par with an A4, Saab 9-3,and maybe even BMW 325. If you're in the market for a fun-to-drive, affordable sedan, check this car out. IMHO it's probably the most underrated car out there.
Excellent Car, can't be beat for the $$
This is my 4th Mazda; out of those four this is my second Mazda 6. I opted out of my 2006 sedan and into a 2007 hatchback because I like the look of the hatchback better. After shopping other brands (from Nissan and Toyota, to Mercedes and BMW) I decided to stick with Mazda. It's simply a sporty looking car at a great price, loaded with options you would get nickel and dimed for on other brands. I couldn't be happier with Mazda #4. The Volcanic red looks great on the road. :-)
