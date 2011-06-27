Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,139
|$6,852
|$8,194
|Clean
|$4,922
|$6,553
|$7,817
|Average
|$4,487
|$5,955
|$7,064
|Rough
|$4,053
|$5,358
|$6,311
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$5,653
|$6,613
|Clean
|$4,244
|$5,406
|$6,309
|Average
|$3,870
|$4,913
|$5,701
|Rough
|$3,495
|$4,420
|$5,094
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,237
|$7,023
|$8,421
|Clean
|$5,015
|$6,717
|$8,034
|Average
|$4,573
|$6,104
|$7,260
|Rough
|$4,130
|$5,492
|$6,486
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,725
|$6,397
|$7,706
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,118
|$7,352
|Average
|$4,126
|$5,560
|$6,643
|Rough
|$3,727
|$5,002
|$5,935
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,502
|$7,314
|$8,734
|Clean
|$5,270
|$6,995
|$8,333
|Average
|$4,805
|$6,357
|$7,530
|Rough
|$4,340
|$5,719
|$6,727
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,547
|$7,334
|$8,733
|Clean
|$5,313
|$7,014
|$8,332
|Average
|$4,844
|$6,374
|$7,529
|Rough
|$4,375
|$5,735
|$6,726
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,432
|$7,255
|$8,682
|Clean
|$5,203
|$6,939
|$8,283
|Average
|$4,743
|$6,306
|$7,485
|Rough
|$4,284
|$5,673
|$6,687
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,040
|$7,912
|$9,379
|Clean
|$5,785
|$7,567
|$8,948
|Average
|$5,275
|$6,877
|$8,086
|Rough
|$4,764
|$6,187
|$7,224