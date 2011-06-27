Vehicle overview

It used to be that economy cars were good at economy and, well, not much else. But for 2012, that's no longer the case, as the entire field of small cars now offers levels of performance, comfort and features unheard of just five years ago. For an example, look no farther than the 2012 Mazda 2.

The Mazda 2 is closely related to the impressive Ford Fiesta, and as with the Fiesta, its driving dynamics are one of the car's primary strengths. The 2 boasts a fun-to-drive nature, thanks to its diminutive size, light weight, nimble handling and quick steering. It's also quite a cheerful little car, with cute styling. A low starting price is another advantage for the Mazda.

Unfortunately, the Mazda also comes with its share of drawbacks. For one, it doesn't offer much in the way of cargo space -- a Honda Fit can carry about twice as much gear. Furthermore, compared to the latest bumper crop of rivals, the Mazda 2's rear seats are cramped and its fuel economy is nothing to brag about. The Mazda 2's limited features list might also be a concern -- it's fine for what most people expect from this class, but most other models now offer more convenience or tech-oriented options.

Take a drive in the 2012 Mazda 2 and it will no doubt charm you with its spunky, back-to-basics personality. But in most other respects, other choices will probably work out better for you. With the ever-increasing quality of subcompacts, consumers would be wise to check out the aforementioned Fiesta as well as the new Chevrolet Sonic, Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio.