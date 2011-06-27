Used 2012 Mazda 2 Consumer Reviews

Great Little Car jamuraco , 02/10/2012 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I had been looking at the Mazda2 well before it arrived in the states. Shortly after it arrived, the Chevy Sonic and Kia Rio5 also arrived. After checking out all three vehicles, the Mazda2 blew the competition out of the water. It may not have the biggest engine or most features, but it is most definitely the most fun to drive. While many reviews I read commented on the Mazda2's lack of power, I find it to be more than adequate. I love the driving experience provided by Mazda and am especially pleased to be averaging 30mpg (compared to the 20mpg I got in my old vehicle) and not having to spend nearly as much on gas. It really is a great little car that is definitely worth checking out. Report Abuse

Good solid little car eptx3 , 02/13/2012 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I got to drive one of these recently and it made me think about this car over the one I actually bought. Being on a tight budget I bought a 2012 Ford Focus, but I never thought about looking at the Mazda 2. I have driven Toyota's Yaris 4-door and it had a noisy ride and a hard feel on the road. The Mazda 2 had a quiet, solid feel inside with lots of space for a six-foot tall driver. The doors closed with a solid thunk. The Mazda 2 was smooth and fast. The Edmunds review here says that the automatic transmission was not adequate. I thought it was. I hit the pedal hard to get it into passing gear and this car was fast. 100hp was very adequate in my opinion. Smooth and fast acceleration. Report Abuse

Smiley Car, Smiley Driver projectm96 , 05/13/2015 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I owned a Porsche Boxster and have driven many high end sports cars including the Acura NSX. None of them are as fun as the Mazda 2 5SPD Manual. I bought the car used with low mileage and I use it daily and in autocross. It is a great little race car for autocross events. It makes driving fun. The engine is peppy and feels strong and the car is surprisingly quiet and smooth. With my spirited mixed city/highway driving, I average 29.5 mpg. Report Abuse

So Far So Great! rikdea , 01/14/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just got this car used, with 39000 miles on it and the engine fires right up and doesn't miss a beat. I'm loving the gas mileage. I had a small SUV before I bought this car, and this little Mazda has cut my gas bill in half! It's surprisingly zippy and fun to drive. I agree with the other drivers here, that it's not sluggish at all. Even with the a/c or heater running, when I step on the gas, it responds, and I have no trouble getting on the highway. Park it anywhere. Comfy interior. Plenty of room for a tall person up front, not as much leg room in back, but that's not something I'm concerned about. Report Abuse