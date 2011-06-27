Estimated values
2012 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,314
|$4,985
|$6,326
|Clean
|$3,106
|$4,674
|$5,911
|Average
|$2,690
|$4,052
|$5,079
|Rough
|$2,274
|$3,430
|$4,248
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,604
|$5,610
|$7,215
|Clean
|$3,377
|$5,259
|$6,741
|Average
|$2,925
|$4,559
|$5,793
|Rough
|$2,472
|$3,859
|$4,844
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 2 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,500
|$5,380
|$6,886
|Clean
|$3,280
|$5,044
|$6,433
|Average
|$2,841
|$4,372
|$5,528
|Rough
|$2,401
|$3,701
|$4,624
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 2 Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,291
|$5,428
|$7,132
|Clean
|$3,084
|$5,089
|$6,664
|Average
|$2,671
|$4,411
|$5,726
|Rough
|$2,258
|$3,734
|$4,789