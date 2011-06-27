I had concerns about the Mazda 2 based on other reviewers reports. So far my experience has been very positive. I almost bought a Honda Fit base. But for less money I bought the Mazda2 Touring MT. My feeling is that the Mazda is sportier and more fun to drive. Also I am finding that with careful use of the stick you can get much better economy than reported by EPA. On stop and go commute my mpg is mid to high thirties. I have yet to spend much time on the highway but I won't be surprised to see over 40. I like the interior and the exterior. The build quality is evident. Everything inside and on the dash is intuitive. More later... After 40,000 the Mazda 2 runs fine. It has been good in the winter and gets great gas mileage ~ 35 to 40 mpg. The only problem I had was front rotor warping at 25,000 which I repaired. Not under warranty. I expect to run the car for many more inexpensive years.....Mike After 60,000 miles the Mazda runs fine. I did have to redo the front rotors again. When they warped the first time the fix was to resurface and this was not a good idea. I should have insisted on new rotors.

