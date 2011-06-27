  1. Home
2013 Mazda 2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling
  • cheerful styling
  • simple-to-operate controls
  • affordable price.
  • Smaller cargo area than rivals
  • sparsely appointed cabin
  • outdated automatic transmission
  • cramped rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Mazda 2 offers a fun drive in an economical hatchback, but comes up short when compared to more practical competition.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Mazda 2 is closely related to the impressive Ford Fiesta, a legacy of a Mazda-Ford platform-sharing partnership. And that's not a bad thing. Like the Fiesta, the Mazda 2 features a short wheelbase, a basic but responsive suspension design and quick steering. Thanks to its diminutive size and weight, the Mazda 2 doesn't need a lot of engine power to make it fun to drive.

But the cute hatchback carries some sacrifices as well. It's not particularly spacious; a Honda Fit can carry twice as much gear thanks to better interior packaging. The Mazda 2's rear seats are cramped and not an ideal space for adults on longer drives, and its fuel economy falls midpack. And the Mazda 2 offers limited convenience and tech features that are quickly becoming standard on rival models.

The Mazda 2 charms with its eager driving feel and no-frills personality, but overall we think there are better choices for a subcompact. The 2013 Fiesta is the most direct competitor, offering a similar fun-to-drive experience with a nicer interior and more available features. The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic offers more room, an equally engaging drive and an available turbocharged model, while the 2013 Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio can't be beat for total value.

2013 Mazda 2 models

The 2013 Mazda 2 hatchback is available in two trim levels -- Sport and Touring. The Sport comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB/auxiliary input jacks.

Upgrading to the Touring trim gets you 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear roof spoiler, chrome exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, cruise control, upgraded cloth seats with red piping and a six-speaker audio system.

Factory options for either trim level include an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a center console with an armrest.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mazda 2 adds a USB connection to its audio system.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mazda 2 uses a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 100 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. A standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the five-speed Mazda 2 accelerated to 60 mph in 10.3 seconds -- slower than most other cars in this class. The automatic slows things down further, having only four gears to work with instead of six like many competitors.

The EPA estimates that the Mazda 2 returns 29 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined with the manual transmission. The automatic returns 28/34/30 mpg. Both are a little below average for the class.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Mazda 2 include antilock brakes (discs in front, drums in rear), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and stability and traction control. In Edmunds brake testing, the 2 came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, one of the longer distances in its class.

Driving

Even for an economy car, the Mazda 2's 100-hp four-cylinder is weak by today's standards. The hatchback makes the most of it, though, at least with the manual transmission. The outdated four-speed automatic feels rough under acceleration, with somewhat erratic shifting and less fuel efficiency than the manual. The manual takes some adjusting, though, with a high pedal action that feels a little vague when first getting underway.

On the other hand, the Mazda 2's light curb weight -- just 2,300 pounds -- reduces the burden on the free-revving engine. This, coupled with steering that feels firm and communicative -- rare traits among electric-assist systems in this segment -- make the 2013 Mazda 2 feel quick on its feet.

Interior

The 2013 Mazda 2 interior is a study in cost-control minimalism, but it does the job. What the design lacks in flourish, it makes up for with honesty and utility, right down to subtle orange display lighting and simple audio and climate controls. The front seats are comfortable and offer enough room for taller adults, though most will wish for a telescoping steering wheel -- a notable omission. The flat and cramped rear seats, however, are a disappointment.

Cargo capacity is 13.3 cubic feet with the rear seats in place, which is small for a hatchback. With those 60/40-split seats folded (they don't fold completely flat), capacity increases to 27.8 cubes. That's also rather stingy, as an Accent holds 47.5 cubic feet while a Fit boasts 57.3 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mazda 2.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mazda 2 after 250 miles. Again after 40,000 miles
mikeinct,04/02/2013
Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I had concerns about the Mazda 2 based on other reviewers reports. So far my experience has been very positive. I almost bought a Honda Fit base. But for less money I bought the Mazda2 Touring MT. My feeling is that the Mazda is sportier and more fun to drive. Also I am finding that with careful use of the stick you can get much better economy than reported by EPA. On stop and go commute my mpg is mid to high thirties. I have yet to spend much time on the highway but I won't be surprised to see over 40. I like the interior and the exterior. The build quality is evident. Everything inside and on the dash is intuitive. More later... After 40,000 the Mazda 2 runs fine. It has been good in the winter and gets great gas mileage ~ 35 to 40 mpg. The only problem I had was front rotor warping at 25,000 which I repaired. Not under warranty. I expect to run the car for many more inexpensive years.....Mike After 60,000 miles the Mazda runs fine. I did have to redo the front rotors again. When they warped the first time the fix was to resurface and this was not a good idea. I should have insisted on new rotors.
The Mazda2 is for the car enthusiast of the "B" segment.
marvinloldham,10/04/2013
I have two types of cars: The sports car I love and the work car I need. It was time for me to replace my need car. so I wanted, cheep, easy to maintain, great mpg, and it had to be A STICK! I looked at the Mazda2, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai accent, Chevy Sonic, and the Honda fit. Let make it REAL easy for you since I drove them all. If you need cargo hauling-- go with the Honda fit. If you want to be under the radar and the best warranty-- go with the Hyundai Accent. If you need bells and whistles- Go with the Ford Fiesta. If you need a compromise of the previous three --- Go with the Chevy Sonic. But if you like a car that acts & feels like a sports car--- Mazda2 hands down!
Shhh...don't tell anyone why you REALLY bought it.
troyohchatter,01/30/2015
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
$14K out the door (I got a deal!), no options, no infotainment to speak of; just a small Japanese hatchback. Basic transportation. And for that purpose, in and of itself, it was well worth the money to buy. But it's so much more. It's like driving a go-cart to work every day. The steering is spot on, brakes are fantastic, and the handling overall is unbelievable. The seats are sporty and comfortable and the ergonomics are the best I have seen in a long time. Furthermore, no options still means you get keyless entry, windows, locks, and an iPod/MP3 capable sound system. Just an overall good car.
Back to Driving, a car that's not an appliance
David Strain,03/28/2016
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I'm a fan of cars that drive well, and are not complicated. The Mazda2 with its five speed manual, a very smooth shifting manual, fits this bill perfectly. Like the Mazda Miata it is not overpowered but its elegant manual shifter more than compensates, and at highway speeds is both comfortable and secure. We drove from San Francisco to Phoenix to Giants spring training and enjoyed the ride at least as much as we had in larger cars like the VW Passat. It's not a rocket so passing on two lane roads requires judgment (and distance). There were two of us; the back seat is fine for children and comfortable for adults in the Bay Area. It's a hatchback and we could put two suitcases in the "trunk," and of course much more by lowering the back seats. Parking is amazing . . . the car is 144 inches long. There's no touchscreen . . . the things you need get going by buttons, some on the steering wheel. A wonderful car.
See all 10 reviews of the 2013 Mazda 2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mazda 2 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
