So the time has come to finally retire your trusty old car. It's been with you through thick and thin. It took you out on your first date with your future wife and brought junior home from the hospital. It certainly wasn't perfect -- the passenger seat squeaks a bit, the trunk smells like crayons and the bumper is still scratched from when you backed into your lawnmower back in '02 -- but it was your automotive friend. Yet the time has come to move on, so why not move up with your next purchase? Why not consider the 2011 Maybach Landaulet?

This 20-foot-long ultraluxury limousine may seem at first to be just another pedestrian Maybach 62 S with its ho-hum twin-turbo V12, but swing around to the back and you'll discover something pleasantly refreshing and new. There you'll find a soft rear roof panel that elegantly slides back atop the trunk lid, leaving the backseat out in the open air while maintaining the privacy, security and wind-deflecting capability of the side windows and roof structure. A standard solid partition that separates the front and rear cabin sections should keep your chauffeur's cap in place while you're enjoying al fresco motoring. (Oh, you don't have a chauffeur? That's odd). For 2011, you can even place a 19-inch TV on the partition.

Beyond the roof, however, the Landaulet enjoys the same benefits as a regular Maybach. That twin-turbo V12 engine produces 620 horsepower for 2011, providing that extra bit of thrust that'll make runs to Target that much quicker. The interior is finished with acres of soft leather and comes equipped with things like power seats and a CD player, along with La-Z-Boy-style reclining backseats, a 21-speaker stereo, an umbrella and a rear fridge with accompanying champagne flutes. Typical stuff, sure, but it's standard on the Landaulet, which speaks to its value. Plus, the amount of customization options are dizzying, with a personal "Maybach Relationship Manager" on hand to make sure your Landaulet is built to your exact specification. It's this sort of service you inexplicably won't find at your neighborhood Chevy or Honda dealer.

If we're to be honest, though, the Landaulet's Mercedes-Benz roots are a tad too visible (Maybach is a division of Mercedes) compared to the more royal-feeling 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The Maybach's door-mounted power seat controls, for example, are the same as in any number of Mercedes products from 10 years ago, while the overall styling of the car is too evocative of the S-Class from the same period.

Now, perhaps you think we've gone a little too far upstream in our selection for your next trusty old car, but when you think about it, the 2011 Maybach Landaulet is a smart choice. At only $1.38 million, it's significantly cheaper than one would expect to pay for a Gulfstream G650 or a luxury yacht. Sure, that's $930,000 more expensive than a Maybach 62 S, but did we mention that retracting cloth panel?