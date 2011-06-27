  1. Home
2011 Maybach Landaulet Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique soft-top sedan design
  • luxury galore
  • colossally powerful V12.
  • Poorly disguised 10-year-old Mercedes roots
  • heart attack-inducing price.
List Price Estimate
$184,322 - $268,017
Edmunds' Expert Review

We can't possibly fathom why it costs almost $1 million more than a regular old Maybach, but the quasi-convertible 2011 Landaulet can at least boast ultra exclusivity atop its opulent cabin, not to mention colossal power.

Vehicle overview

So the time has come to finally retire your trusty old car. It's been with you through thick and thin. It took you out on your first date with your future wife and brought junior home from the hospital. It certainly wasn't perfect -- the passenger seat squeaks a bit, the trunk smells like crayons and the bumper is still scratched from when you backed into your lawnmower back in '02 -- but it was your automotive friend. Yet the time has come to move on, so why not move up with your next purchase? Why not consider the 2011 Maybach Landaulet?

This 20-foot-long ultraluxury limousine may seem at first to be just another pedestrian Maybach 62 S with its ho-hum twin-turbo V12, but swing around to the back and you'll discover something pleasantly refreshing and new. There you'll find a soft rear roof panel that elegantly slides back atop the trunk lid, leaving the backseat out in the open air while maintaining the privacy, security and wind-deflecting capability of the side windows and roof structure. A standard solid partition that separates the front and rear cabin sections should keep your chauffeur's cap in place while you're enjoying al fresco motoring. (Oh, you don't have a chauffeur? That's odd). For 2011, you can even place a 19-inch TV on the partition.

Beyond the roof, however, the Landaulet enjoys the same benefits as a regular Maybach. That twin-turbo V12 engine produces 620 horsepower for 2011, providing that extra bit of thrust that'll make runs to Target that much quicker. The interior is finished with acres of soft leather and comes equipped with things like power seats and a CD player, along with La-Z-Boy-style reclining backseats, a 21-speaker stereo, an umbrella and a rear fridge with accompanying champagne flutes. Typical stuff, sure, but it's standard on the Landaulet, which speaks to its value. Plus, the amount of customization options are dizzying, with a personal "Maybach Relationship Manager" on hand to make sure your Landaulet is built to your exact specification. It's this sort of service you inexplicably won't find at your neighborhood Chevy or Honda dealer.

If we're to be honest, though, the Landaulet's Mercedes-Benz roots are a tad too visible (Maybach is a division of Mercedes) compared to the more royal-feeling 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The Maybach's door-mounted power seat controls, for example, are the same as in any number of Mercedes products from 10 years ago, while the overall styling of the car is too evocative of the S-Class from the same period.

Now, perhaps you think we've gone a little too far upstream in our selection for your next trusty old car, but when you think about it, the 2011 Maybach Landaulet is a smart choice. At only $1.38 million, it's significantly cheaper than one would expect to pay for a Gulfstream G650 or a luxury yacht. Sure, that's $930,000 more expensive than a Maybach 62 S, but did we mention that retracting cloth panel?

2011 Maybach Landaulet models

The 2011 Maybach Landaulet is a four- or five-seat ultraluxury sedan with a retractable rear soft top. Standard features include exclusive 20-inch wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, an active self-leveling suspension, power-closing doors and trunk, adaptive cruise control, 10-way power front seats with heat and massage, front-seat memory settings, a full leather interior, two-person reclining rear bucket seats with heat and La-Z-Boy-style footrests, four-zone climate control with active air filtration, a rear beverage cooler, champagne flutes and an umbrella. Also standard are Bluetooth connectivity (for both front and rear seating), a navigation system with a rearview camera, an entertainment system and a 21-speaker Bose surround-sound system with an in-dash CD player, a console-mounted six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options include granite trim, three-across seating in the back, a partition-mounted 19-inch television screen, active ventilated seats and pretty much whatever you and your Relationship Manager can cook up.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Maybach Landaulet gets 18 more horses for a grand total of 620. The options list also grows to include a partition-mounted 19-inch "cinema screen."

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Maybach Landaulet is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 that produces 620 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic are standard. The Landaulet should go from zero to 60 mph in just a hair over 5 seconds, which is quite swift for something that weighs about 6,400 pounds.

Safety

The 2011 Maybach Landaulet comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front and rear side airbags, and side curtain airbags.

Driving

Those fortunate enough to have $1.38 million to spend on a 2011 Maybach Landaulet will be more interested in riding impressions, but their drivers will be pleased with the Landaulet's 6.0-liter V12. Torque is monstrous at any engine speed. The cabin is generally quiet, though the soft top lets in a bit more road and wind noise than the fixed-roof 62 S.

Interior

Landaulet owners will likely spend their time in the rear compartment, but their chauffeur will enjoy a sumptuous wood- and leather-trimmed front cabin, albeit one littered with old Mercedes switchgear. The backseat clearly takes center stage in the Landaulet, what with its retractable soft top and first-class-style reclining bucket seats with footrests (a three-person setup is optional). These seats are heated, of course, and in the two-passenger trim they're separated by a center console that houses a refrigerator and controls for the rear dual-zone climate control and the standard DVD entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
620 hp @ 4800 rpm
