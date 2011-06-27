Vehicle overview

Ever been in the backseat of a Maybach 62 S and thought to yourself, "Nice, but I wish it had a retractable roof"? Yeah, neither have we. But for those who find the rear compartment of Maybach's top-shelf sedan a bit too somber, the 2009 Maybach Landaulet is just what der Doktor ordered. Essentially a 62 S with a front/rear dividing wall and a soft rear roof panel that your chauffeur can retract at the touch of a button, the Landaulet is bound to be a hit with prodigal heads of state and deep-pocketed parade organizers everywhere. And when we say "deep-pocketed," we mean it: Despite its similarity to the 62 S, the Landaulet commands a nearly $1 million premium for its unique design.

If it were up to us, we'd grab a 62 S for $450,000 and tell the guys at "Pimp My Ride" to "Landaulet it." That way we'd also get some seatback-mounted LCD TVs and a cool paint job out of the deal, not to mention the vacation home we'd buy with the leftover cash. But at the end of the day, that's just not how petty despots think. A million extra bucks for an al fresco Maybach? Put it on the taxpayers' tab -- they won't even notice. For those with that kind of access to funds, or for those who just happen to have a small country's worth of financial reserves in their bank accounts, the 2009 Maybach Landaulet might make a lot of sense.

For the rest of us, it makes no sense whatsoever, but the Landaulet is still an interesting conversation piece. To make a Landaulet out of a 62 S, the Maybach folks remove the rear roof while leaving the side walls intact, albeit reinforced with a tubular steel frame. The hole in the roof is filled by a black soft top that retracts in 16 seconds and comes with a fitted leather boot, which must be installed separately (don't worry, the chauffeur takes care of that). The Landaulet's other distinguishing feature is the partition between the front and rear compartments. Aside from that, it's a 62 S -- for triple the price.

As such, the Landaulet otherwise gets the same report card as its more commonplace sibling. Its twin-turbocharged V12 engine is enormously powerful. Its customization options are dizzying, with a personal "Maybach Relationship Manager" on hand to make sure your Landaulet is built to your exact specification. On the downside, its Mercedes-Benz roots are too visible (Maybach is a division of Mercedes) -- the door-mounted power seat controls, for example, are the same as in any number of Mercedes products, and the overall styling of the car is too evocative of the S-Class. But we doubt that Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman will care. The Landaulet is the only luxury vehicle of its kind, and that alone should be enough to ensure its success.