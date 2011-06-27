Vehicle overview

Since you've stopped by Edmunds.com, we can only assume the time has come to finally retire your trusty old car. It's been with you through thick and thin. It took you to the drive-in with your future wife and brought junior home from the hospital. Sure, the sunroof squeaks a bit, the trunk smells like dirty feet and the bumper is still scratched from when you nudged that Dodge Neon back in '03, but it was your automotive friend. Yet the time has come to move on, so why not move up with your next purchase? Why not consider the 2012 Maybach Landaulet?

This 20-foot-long ultra-limousine may seem at first to be just another Maybach 62 S with its ho-hum 620-horsepower twin-turbo V12, but look out back and you'll discover something pleasantly refreshing. A soft roof panel elegantly slides atop the trunk lid, leaving the backseat out in the open air while maintaining the privacy, security and wind-deflecting capability of the side windows and roof structure. Plus, a standard solid partition that separates the front and rear cabin sections should keep your chauffeur's cap in place while you're enjoying al fresco motoring. For junior, the optional 19-inch TV mounted to that partition can provide hours of Sponge Bob entertainment.

Beyond the roof, however, the Landaulet enjoys the same benefits as your neighbor's Maybach. The interior is finished with acres of soft leather and comes equipped with things like power seats and a CD player, along with La-Z-Boy-style footrest, a 21-speaker stereo, an umbrella and a rear fridge with accompanying champagne flutes. Run-of-the-mill stuff, sure, but it's standard on the Landaulet, which speaks to its value. Plus, the amount of customization options are dizzying, with a personal "Maybach Relationship Manager" on hand to make sure your Landaulet is built to your exact specification. It's this sort of service you won't find at your neighborhood Ford dealer.

If we're to be honest, though, the Landaulet's Mercedes-Benz roots are a tad too visible (Maybach is a division of Mercedes) compared to the more royal-feeling 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. Not only does the Maybach have a clear resemblance inside and out to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class introduced back in 2000, but it's mechanically based on that car as well. In car terms, that makes it a dinosaur.

Now, we'll admit that the 2012 Maybach Landaulet may be a tad upstream as a replacement for your trusty old car. But when you really think about it, the Landaulet is one heckuva deal. At only $1.38 million, it's significantly cheaper than you would expect to pay for a Learjet 85 or the island nation of Tonga. Sure, that's $930,000 more expensive than a Maybach 62 S, but did we mention that retracting cloth panel? Just be quick, because the Landaulet will be discontinued along with the rest of the Maybach line after this year.