Used 2012 Maybach Landaulet
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Unique soft-top sedan design
- luxury galore
- colossally powerful V12
- interior space of a Zeppelin.
Sponsored cars related to the Landaulet
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Maybach Landaulet.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Convertible
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|10 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|620 hp @ 4800 rpm
FAQ
Is the Maybach Landaulet a good car?
Is the Maybach Landaulet reliable?
Is the 2012 Maybach Landaulet a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Maybach Landaulet?
The least-expensive 2012 Maybach Landaulet is the 2012 Maybach Landaulet 4dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $1,382,750.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $1,382,750
What are the different models of Maybach Landaulet?
More about the 2012 Maybach Landaulet
Used 2012 Maybach Landaulet Overview
The Used 2012 Maybach Landaulet is offered in the following submodels: Landaulet Convertible. Available styles include 4dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A).
What do people think of the 2012 Maybach Landaulet?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Maybach Landaulet and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 Landaulet.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2012 Maybach Landaulet and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2012 Landaulet featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2012 Maybach Landaulet?
Which 2012 Maybach Landaulets are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Maybach Landaulet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2012 Maybach Landaulet.
Can't find a new 2012 Maybach Landaulets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Maybach Landaulet for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,385.
Find a new Maybach for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,005.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2012 Maybach Landaulet?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Maybach lease specials
Related Used 2012 Maybach Landaulet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News