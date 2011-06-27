Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Consumer Reviews

Kevin Ode , 12/04/2015 GTS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is absolutely fantastic! It drives great, is blazingly fast (much faster than the specs would indicate) and inside and out gorgeous. We have driven over 6k miles now and the quality is much better than expected (no rattles and everything feels solid; Feels German, looks Italian, great combo!). There are only 2 complaints: 1) The 21" wheels come only in summer tires (there are winter tires available, but why not great all weather tires, like my 911 has?), and the traction is terrible when temperatures are below 40. You really have to deal with the nonsense of winter tires, even in Atlanta (must be the global warming...). The 2nd and much bigger problem is the terrible support from the dealers. We have 2 dealers here and they don't seem to be too interested in returning phone calls. Even the Maserati Importer cannot get a hold of them. Just go there, get in their face and they will tell you that the (simple) recall items will take 3 days to complete and they will give you a nicely equipped Mazda 6 as a loaner... Their service is worse than that of a "reasonably priced car" dealer, absolutely unacceptable for a luxury car brand. Maserati, please go see how Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi do this. I have seen many complaints about borrowed parts (such as the Navigation system and window buttons, which come from Chrysler), but I couldn't care less. It all works well and other car companies (VW - Audi, Chevy - Cadillac etc.) do the exact same thing, no biggie. Update: still loving car, Dealer support has been greatly improved. They now have Ghibli’s as loaners and response time is good. Maintenance, as is to be expected, expensive: New tires, every 10 to 12,000 miles, $2500, oil change every 12,000 miles, $500, new brake pads every 20,000 miles, $1700 (front and rear).