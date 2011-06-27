2022 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo
MSRP range: $110,600
FAQ
Is the Maserati Ghibli a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Ghibli both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ghibli has 17.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Ghibli. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Maserati Ghibli?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Maserati Ghibli:
- Lineup streamlined to three trim levels; base model no longer available
- Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are now standard
- All-wheel drive now offered on just one model
- Part of the first Ghibli generation introduced for 2014
Is the Maserati Ghibli reliable?
To determine whether the Maserati Ghibli is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ghibli. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ghibli's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Maserati Ghibli a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Maserati Ghibli is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Ghibli is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Maserati Ghibli?
The least-expensive 2022 Maserati Ghibli is the 2022 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $110,600.
Other versions include:
- Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $110,600
What are the different models of Maserati Ghibli?
If you're interested in the Maserati Ghibli, the next question is, which Ghibli model is right for you? Ghibli variants include Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Ghibli models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
