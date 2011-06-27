Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Executive L Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$4,172
|$4,921
|Clean
|$2,510
|$3,735
|$4,404
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,862
|$3,372
|Rough
|$1,322
|$1,989
|$2,339
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Executive Livery Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,001
|$4,419
|$5,198
|Clean
|$2,684
|$3,957
|$4,652
|Average
|$2,049
|$3,032
|$3,561
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,106
|$2,470
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$4,021
|$4,761
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,600
|$4,261
|Average
|$1,825
|$2,759
|$3,262
|Rough
|$1,259
|$1,917
|$2,262
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,372
|$4,543
|$5,189
|Clean
|$3,015
|$4,068
|$4,645
|Average
|$2,302
|$3,117
|$3,555
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,166
|$2,466
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,551
|$3,734
|$4,384
|Clean
|$2,281
|$3,343
|$3,924
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,561
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,780
|$2,084
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Town Car Executive Limousine Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,574
|$3,853
|$4,555
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,449
|$4,077
|Average
|$1,757
|$2,643
|$3,121
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,836
|$2,165