Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Town Car Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    110,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    $1,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    135,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    133,534 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    $1,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Silver
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    128,900 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    93,171 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    118,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,555

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    107,960 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,570

    $454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    83,960 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,983

    $456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    91,612 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,700

    $561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    83,095 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Silver
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    74,192 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    221,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,911

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    74,829 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Gray
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    196,236 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,961

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    95,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Silver
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    145,393 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    93,354 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Overall Consumer Rating
4.647 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 2
    (4%)
The Antithesis of my BMW... in a good way!
1speedbike,08/11/2014
I currently own a modified turbo BMW but I wanted a classy, comfortable and reliable car that I can just drive without attracting (the wrong) attention. The TC delivers because it's just the opposite of my BMW. Relaxed (not lazy) large V8 vs high strung turbo 6. Soft comfy suspension vs stiff "feel every bump" coil-overs. Easy to work on, cheap parts vs convoluted (genius though it may be) design with expensive parts. While my 2-door BMW is truly a great sports car, and I love everything about it, sometimes I just want to CHILL OUT while driving. The trunk easily swallows a mini-fridge and more, and RWD is always a win for me. 160K w only minor issues. I love both cars for different reasons
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Town Car
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Town Car info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings