Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE ONE OWNER LOW MILES is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. Yes, the odometer does read only 90,000 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this TOWN CAR SIGNATURE ONE OWNER LOW MILES is one really great deal. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. The powerful 4.6L 8 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. With the 4.6L 8 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. This Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE ONE OWNER LOW MILES comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. We are only minutes away from Reston, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Powerful, luxurious ride. Actual miles. Power everything! Well maintained. Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM81W75Y625038

Stock: 11946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

