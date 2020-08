Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia

Town Car Signature Limited, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Ceramic White, Dove Leather. Ceramic White 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM82W25Y651089

Stock: 5037

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-06-2020