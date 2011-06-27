  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2005 Ford Excursion
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Ford Excursion Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,005$7,562$8,942
Clean$4,565$6,900$8,160
Average$3,687$5,577$6,595
Rough$2,809$4,254$5,030
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,604$8,958$10,768
Clean$5,112$8,174$9,826
Average$4,129$6,607$7,942
Rough$3,145$5,040$6,058
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,626$13,980$16,332
Clean$8,781$12,757$14,903
Average$7,092$10,311$12,045
Rough$5,402$7,865$9,187
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,420$9,792$11,074
Clean$6,769$8,935$10,105
Average$5,467$7,222$8,167
Rough$4,165$5,508$6,230
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,771$8,865$10,535
Clean$5,265$8,089$9,614
Average$4,252$6,538$7,770
Rough$3,239$4,987$5,927
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,144$7,517$9,338
Clean$3,781$6,860$8,521
Average$3,053$5,544$6,887
Rough$2,326$4,229$5,253
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$9,489$11,224
Clean$5,727$8,659$10,242
Average$4,625$6,999$8,278
Rough$3,523$5,338$6,314
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,591$8,943$10,753
Clean$5,101$8,161$9,812
Average$4,119$6,596$7,930
Rough$3,138$5,031$6,049
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,918$7,054$8,209
Clean$4,487$6,437$7,490
Average$3,623$5,203$6,054
Rough$2,760$3,968$4,618
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,462$8,364$9,931
Clean$4,982$7,632$9,062
Average$4,024$6,169$7,324
Rough$3,065$4,705$5,587
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,332$9,569$11,317
Clean$5,777$8,732$10,326
Average$4,665$7,057$8,346
Rough$3,554$5,383$6,366
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,439$8,356$9,931
Clean$4,962$7,625$9,062
Average$4,007$6,163$7,324
Rough$3,053$4,701$5,587
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,768$8,789$10,420
Clean$5,262$8,020$9,508
Average$4,249$6,482$7,685
Rough$3,237$4,944$5,862
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,035$7,603$8,989
Clean$4,593$6,938$8,202
Average$3,709$5,607$6,629
Rough$2,826$4,277$5,057
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,073$10,017$11,607
Clean$6,453$9,141$10,592
Average$5,211$7,388$8,561
Rough$3,970$5,635$6,530
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,012$7,737$9,208
Clean$4,572$7,060$8,402
Average$3,692$5,706$6,791
Rough$2,813$4,353$5,180
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,754$8,878$10,565
Clean$5,249$8,101$9,640
Average$4,239$6,548$7,792
Rough$3,229$4,994$5,943
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,822$6,905$8,029
Clean$4,399$6,301$7,326
Average$3,553$5,092$5,922
Rough$2,706$3,884$4,517
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,066$12,391$14,726
Clean$7,358$11,306$13,437
Average$5,942$9,138$10,861
Rough$4,527$6,970$8,284
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,563$9,558$10,638
Clean$6,899$8,722$9,707
Average$5,572$7,049$7,846
Rough$4,245$5,377$5,985
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,034$14,100$16,296
Clean$9,154$12,867$14,871
Average$7,393$10,400$12,019
Rough$5,631$7,932$9,168
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,977$7,563$8,421
Clean$5,453$6,901$7,684
Average$4,403$5,578$6,211
Rough$3,354$4,255$4,737
Sell my 2005 Ford Excursion with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Excursion near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Excursion on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,060 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Excursion is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,060 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Excursion, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,060 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Excursion. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Excursion and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Excursion ranges from $2,813 to $9,208, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Excursion is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.