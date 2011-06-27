Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,005
|$7,562
|$8,942
|Clean
|$4,565
|$6,900
|$8,160
|Average
|$3,687
|$5,577
|$6,595
|Rough
|$2,809
|$4,254
|$5,030
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,604
|$8,958
|$10,768
|Clean
|$5,112
|$8,174
|$9,826
|Average
|$4,129
|$6,607
|$7,942
|Rough
|$3,145
|$5,040
|$6,058
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,626
|$13,980
|$16,332
|Clean
|$8,781
|$12,757
|$14,903
|Average
|$7,092
|$10,311
|$12,045
|Rough
|$5,402
|$7,865
|$9,187
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,420
|$9,792
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,769
|$8,935
|$10,105
|Average
|$5,467
|$7,222
|$8,167
|Rough
|$4,165
|$5,508
|$6,230
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,771
|$8,865
|$10,535
|Clean
|$5,265
|$8,089
|$9,614
|Average
|$4,252
|$6,538
|$7,770
|Rough
|$3,239
|$4,987
|$5,927
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,144
|$7,517
|$9,338
|Clean
|$3,781
|$6,860
|$8,521
|Average
|$3,053
|$5,544
|$6,887
|Rough
|$2,326
|$4,229
|$5,253
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$9,489
|$11,224
|Clean
|$5,727
|$8,659
|$10,242
|Average
|$4,625
|$6,999
|$8,278
|Rough
|$3,523
|$5,338
|$6,314
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,591
|$8,943
|$10,753
|Clean
|$5,101
|$8,161
|$9,812
|Average
|$4,119
|$6,596
|$7,930
|Rough
|$3,138
|$5,031
|$6,049
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,918
|$7,054
|$8,209
|Clean
|$4,487
|$6,437
|$7,490
|Average
|$3,623
|$5,203
|$6,054
|Rough
|$2,760
|$3,968
|$4,618
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,462
|$8,364
|$9,931
|Clean
|$4,982
|$7,632
|$9,062
|Average
|$4,024
|$6,169
|$7,324
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,705
|$5,587
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,332
|$9,569
|$11,317
|Clean
|$5,777
|$8,732
|$10,326
|Average
|$4,665
|$7,057
|$8,346
|Rough
|$3,554
|$5,383
|$6,366
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,439
|$8,356
|$9,931
|Clean
|$4,962
|$7,625
|$9,062
|Average
|$4,007
|$6,163
|$7,324
|Rough
|$3,053
|$4,701
|$5,587
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$8,789
|$10,420
|Clean
|$5,262
|$8,020
|$9,508
|Average
|$4,249
|$6,482
|$7,685
|Rough
|$3,237
|$4,944
|$5,862
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,035
|$7,603
|$8,989
|Clean
|$4,593
|$6,938
|$8,202
|Average
|$3,709
|$5,607
|$6,629
|Rough
|$2,826
|$4,277
|$5,057
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,073
|$10,017
|$11,607
|Clean
|$6,453
|$9,141
|$10,592
|Average
|$5,211
|$7,388
|$8,561
|Rough
|$3,970
|$5,635
|$6,530
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,012
|$7,737
|$9,208
|Clean
|$4,572
|$7,060
|$8,402
|Average
|$3,692
|$5,706
|$6,791
|Rough
|$2,813
|$4,353
|$5,180
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,754
|$8,878
|$10,565
|Clean
|$5,249
|$8,101
|$9,640
|Average
|$4,239
|$6,548
|$7,792
|Rough
|$3,229
|$4,994
|$5,943
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,822
|$6,905
|$8,029
|Clean
|$4,399
|$6,301
|$7,326
|Average
|$3,553
|$5,092
|$5,922
|Rough
|$2,706
|$3,884
|$4,517
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,066
|$12,391
|$14,726
|Clean
|$7,358
|$11,306
|$13,437
|Average
|$5,942
|$9,138
|$10,861
|Rough
|$4,527
|$6,970
|$8,284
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,563
|$9,558
|$10,638
|Clean
|$6,899
|$8,722
|$9,707
|Average
|$5,572
|$7,049
|$7,846
|Rough
|$4,245
|$5,377
|$5,985
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,034
|$14,100
|$16,296
|Clean
|$9,154
|$12,867
|$14,871
|Average
|$7,393
|$10,400
|$12,019
|Rough
|$5,631
|$7,932
|$9,168
Estimated values
2005 Ford Excursion XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,977
|$7,563
|$8,421
|Clean
|$5,453
|$6,901
|$7,684
|Average
|$4,403
|$5,578
|$6,211
|Rough
|$3,354
|$4,255
|$4,737