Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$1,577
|$1,897
|Clean
|$840
|$1,414
|$1,706
|Average
|$645
|$1,086
|$1,324
|Rough
|$450
|$759
|$941
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$663
|$1,192
|$1,459
|Clean
|$594
|$1,068
|$1,312
|Average
|$456
|$821
|$1,018
|Rough
|$318
|$574
|$724
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,752
|$2,091
|Clean
|$964
|$1,570
|$1,880
|Average
|$740
|$1,207
|$1,459
|Rough
|$517
|$843
|$1,037
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,507
|$1,804
|Clean
|$819
|$1,351
|$1,622
|Average
|$629
|$1,038
|$1,259
|Rough
|$439
|$725
|$895
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,200
|$1,459
|Clean
|$617
|$1,076
|$1,312
|Average
|$474
|$827
|$1,018
|Rough
|$331
|$578
|$724
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,183
|$1,459
|Clean
|$573
|$1,060
|$1,312
|Average
|$440
|$815
|$1,018
|Rough
|$307
|$569
|$724
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,205
|$1,459
|Clean
|$629
|$1,080
|$1,312
|Average
|$483
|$830
|$1,018
|Rough
|$337
|$580
|$724
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,473
|$1,766
|Clean
|$795
|$1,320
|$1,588
|Average
|$611
|$1,014
|$1,232
|Rough
|$426
|$709
|$876
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,165
|$1,881
|$2,238
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,686
|$2,012
|Average
|$801
|$1,295
|$1,561
|Rough
|$559
|$905
|$1,110
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$865
|$1,276
|$1,478
|Clean
|$775
|$1,143
|$1,329
|Average
|$595
|$879
|$1,031
|Rough
|$415
|$614
|$733
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$958
|$1,501
|$1,772
|Clean
|$858
|$1,345
|$1,593
|Average
|$659
|$1,034
|$1,236
|Rough
|$460
|$722
|$879
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,262
|$1,494
|Clean
|$716
|$1,131
|$1,343
|Average
|$550
|$869
|$1,042
|Rough
|$384
|$607
|$741
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,665
|$2,041
|Clean
|$824
|$1,492
|$1,835
|Average
|$633
|$1,147
|$1,424
|Rough
|$442
|$801
|$1,013
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,391
|$1,674
|Clean
|$742
|$1,247
|$1,505
|Average
|$570
|$958
|$1,168
|Rough
|$398
|$670
|$830
Estimated values
1996 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,216
|$1,459
|Clean
|$658
|$1,090
|$1,312
|Average
|$505
|$838
|$1,018
|Rough
|$353
|$585
|$724