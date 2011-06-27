  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2009 Ford Expedition
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,616$7,478$8,577
Clean$5,247$6,990$8,017
Average$4,509$6,014$6,898
Rough$3,771$5,038$5,779
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,466$8,442$9,609
Clean$6,042$7,891$8,982
Average$5,192$6,790$7,728
Rough$4,342$5,688$6,475
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,881$8,828$9,980
Clean$6,429$8,252$9,329
Average$5,525$7,101$8,026
Rough$4,621$5,949$6,724
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,864$6,507$7,479
Clean$4,544$6,083$6,991
Average$3,905$5,234$6,015
Rough$3,266$4,385$5,039
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,326$8,274$9,426
Clean$5,910$7,735$8,811
Average$5,079$6,655$7,581
Rough$4,248$5,575$6,351
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,044$7,936$9,055
Clean$5,647$7,418$8,464
Average$4,853$6,383$7,283
Rough$4,059$5,347$6,101
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,378$5,708$6,495
Clean$4,091$5,335$6,071
Average$3,515$4,591$5,224
Rough$2,940$3,846$4,376
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,905$7,791$8,905
Clean$5,517$7,283$8,324
Average$4,741$6,266$7,162
Rough$3,965$5,250$6,000
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,180$6,850$7,838
Clean$4,840$6,404$7,327
Average$4,159$5,510$6,304
Rough$3,479$4,616$5,281
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,687$6,169$7,044
Clean$4,379$5,766$6,584
Average$3,764$4,962$5,665
Rough$3,148$4,157$4,746
Sell my 2009 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,379 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Expedition ranges from $3,148 to $7,044, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.