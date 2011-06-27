Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,616
|$7,478
|$8,577
|Clean
|$5,247
|$6,990
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,509
|$6,014
|$6,898
|Rough
|$3,771
|$5,038
|$5,779
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,466
|$8,442
|$9,609
|Clean
|$6,042
|$7,891
|$8,982
|Average
|$5,192
|$6,790
|$7,728
|Rough
|$4,342
|$5,688
|$6,475
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,881
|$8,828
|$9,980
|Clean
|$6,429
|$8,252
|$9,329
|Average
|$5,525
|$7,101
|$8,026
|Rough
|$4,621
|$5,949
|$6,724
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,864
|$6,507
|$7,479
|Clean
|$4,544
|$6,083
|$6,991
|Average
|$3,905
|$5,234
|$6,015
|Rough
|$3,266
|$4,385
|$5,039
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,326
|$8,274
|$9,426
|Clean
|$5,910
|$7,735
|$8,811
|Average
|$5,079
|$6,655
|$7,581
|Rough
|$4,248
|$5,575
|$6,351
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,044
|$7,936
|$9,055
|Clean
|$5,647
|$7,418
|$8,464
|Average
|$4,853
|$6,383
|$7,283
|Rough
|$4,059
|$5,347
|$6,101
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,378
|$5,708
|$6,495
|Clean
|$4,091
|$5,335
|$6,071
|Average
|$3,515
|$4,591
|$5,224
|Rough
|$2,940
|$3,846
|$4,376
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,905
|$7,791
|$8,905
|Clean
|$5,517
|$7,283
|$8,324
|Average
|$4,741
|$6,266
|$7,162
|Rough
|$3,965
|$5,250
|$6,000
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,180
|$6,850
|$7,838
|Clean
|$4,840
|$6,404
|$7,327
|Average
|$4,159
|$5,510
|$6,304
|Rough
|$3,479
|$4,616
|$5,281
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,687
|$6,169
|$7,044
|Clean
|$4,379
|$5,766
|$6,584
|Average
|$3,764
|$4,962
|$5,665
|Rough
|$3,148
|$4,157
|$4,746