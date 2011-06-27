Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,438
|$7,187
|$8,710
|Clean
|$5,254
|$6,942
|$8,384
|Average
|$4,885
|$6,451
|$7,733
|Rough
|$4,515
|$5,960
|$7,083
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,793
|$7,703
|$9,366
|Clean
|$5,597
|$7,440
|$9,016
|Average
|$5,203
|$6,915
|$8,316
|Rough
|$4,810
|$6,389
|$7,616
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,667
|$7,585
|$9,254
|Clean
|$5,475
|$7,327
|$8,908
|Average
|$5,090
|$6,809
|$8,217
|Rough
|$4,705
|$6,291
|$7,525
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,939
|$7,927
|$9,656
|Clean
|$5,737
|$7,657
|$9,295
|Average
|$5,334
|$7,116
|$8,574
|Rough
|$4,931
|$6,575
|$7,852
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,593
|$7,436
|$9,039
|Clean
|$5,403
|$7,182
|$8,701
|Average
|$5,023
|$6,675
|$8,026
|Rough
|$4,643
|$6,167
|$7,350
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,330
|$6,989
|$8,434
|Clean
|$5,149
|$6,750
|$8,119
|Average
|$4,787
|$6,273
|$7,489
|Rough
|$4,425
|$5,796
|$6,859
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,582
|$7,469
|$9,110
|Clean
|$5,392
|$7,214
|$8,770
|Average
|$5,013
|$6,704
|$8,089
|Rough
|$4,634
|$6,194
|$7,408
Estimated values
2013 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,922
|$6,109
|$7,157
|Clean
|$4,755
|$5,901
|$6,890
|Average
|$4,421
|$5,484
|$6,355
|Rough
|$4,086
|$5,067
|$5,820