Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,803
|$6,519
|$7,912
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,272
|$7,583
|Average
|$4,261
|$5,779
|$6,926
|Rough
|$3,900
|$5,286
|$6,269
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,011
|$6,893
|$8,417
|Clean
|$4,823
|$6,632
|$8,067
|Average
|$4,446
|$6,111
|$7,368
|Rough
|$4,069
|$5,590
|$6,669
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,121
|$6,994
|$8,513
|Clean
|$4,928
|$6,730
|$8,160
|Average
|$4,543
|$6,201
|$7,453
|Rough
|$4,158
|$5,672
|$6,745
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$7,203
|$8,781
|Clean
|$5,055
|$6,930
|$8,417
|Average
|$4,660
|$6,385
|$7,687
|Rough
|$4,265
|$5,841
|$6,958
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT Premium 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,947
|$6,756
|$8,221
|Clean
|$4,761
|$6,500
|$7,880
|Average
|$4,389
|$5,989
|$7,197
|Rough
|$4,017
|$5,478
|$6,514
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,929
|$6,777
|$8,273
|Clean
|$4,744
|$6,520
|$7,929
|Average
|$4,373
|$6,008
|$7,242
|Rough
|$4,002
|$5,495
|$6,555
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,353
|$5,535
|$6,508
|Clean
|$4,189
|$5,326
|$6,237
|Average
|$3,862
|$4,907
|$5,697
|Rough
|$3,535
|$4,488
|$5,156
Estimated values
2012 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,708
|$6,338
|$7,661
|Clean
|$4,531
|$6,098
|$7,343
|Average
|$4,177
|$5,619
|$6,707
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,139
|$6,070