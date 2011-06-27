Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Serene Cruiser with sporting ambitions Tommy , 09/23/2018 Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I owned a 2017 Mazda 6 touring . With it's 19 inch wheels and dialed in suspension , it handled great . It was however , a little harsh in ride quality and higher in noise than I wanted as well as being a little underpowered. I went to my local lincoln / Mazda dealer to drive the 2018 Mazda 6 with the turbo and the signature package trim . The sales guy suggested that if I was going to spend that much that I might want to check out the MKZ. I did ..and well, it was all over. I loved the way the MKZ drove and before I knew it , I was deciding between a white select package with cappuccino interior and the one I decided upon, the black velvet on ebony premiere with the magnetic package including a darker grill and 19" inch wheels . My car is the base MKZ with just this package as it's only option . With the incentive from dealer as well as all ncoln , I paid a little over 33k . For this price I don't believe the car can be beat in terms of value . When you walk up to the car the welcome lighting comes on in sequance and projects the Lincoln logo onto the ground by both the drivers and the front passenger door. Sit inside on the comfortable power seats with power lumbar and hit the start button. The start up is refined. I'm used to the Mazda and this thing is just quiet and elegant on start up . The LCD dash comes to life , your seating goes to its pre programmed place . Press the drive button on the dash and start your trip. The MKZ accelerates quickly and smoothly through the gears . Unless you are looking to drag race then this car has all the power you need with the 2.0 liter turbo in my opinion. The base lincoln premium sound stereo is not quite as good as the Bose in my Mazda but it's close. It's way better than some of the reviews here would have you believe. The black interior with the aluminum trim is very high tech looking to me. True , there are other cars in its class that have a more luxurious appearance but there are many little things here that denote luxury. From the auto hold braking, to the lighted door sills with Lincoln spelled out , the auto up and down feature on all 4 windows, remote start, back up sensors , soft touch materials on just about all surfaces, laminated glass, adaptive suspension and headlights that turn with your steering inputs, the trunk that sinches shut wh n you gently lower the lid and most of a all a truly , serene and quit ride . The Lincoln MKZ Is a bargain . Select sport mode and thrown it into an on ramp. It's holds the curve nearly as well as the Mazda while keeping much more composed. The climate control is good . The Lincoln app is just cool. Want to have you car start up on it's pre programmed time and read the ambient temp in order to determine to turn in the heated seats or the AC .I think it's possible to take it up over 50k and once you really get much past 45k there are alternative luxuaty cars with even more refinement and luxury but for the deal you can get on these thngs I don't think there is anything that can touch it for value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BE VERY CAREFUL OF LINCOLN Keith Hawkins , 03/13/2019 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my brand new Lincoln off the showroom floor in March of 2018. I was super excited as I loved the way the way the new Lincolns look and the fact that they were fast and handled great. Once I had an opportunity to drive it and use the features I could not have been happier with my purchase. Around 2500 miles in I noticed a loud grinding noise coming from my right passenger side wheel when making left turns. I immediately called the dealer and they advised me to continue driving (as long as I felt safe) and bring it in during the 5000 mile service interval. I did that, and right before I brought in the air conditioner was making a very loud noise as well when you switch gears and come to an idle. I made both of these known to dealer and they said they would take a look at it. I got the car back a few days later and notice the same two noises were still occurring. Make a long story short from May 2018 to October 2018 I left my car with the dealership to fix 7 times and each time, the service dept would say they've fixed my issue only to drive a week or two and realize the noises were still present. After numerous calls with Ford (corporate) the GM of the dealership, I applied for the buyback program due to the care being a Lemon, and to me, unfixable. Once I completed my case with Ford (corporate) I was approved for a buyback. I loved my car so much that during the buyback process, I told my original salesperson to find me another car exactly like the one I had...Down to the color. Now mind you that everyone at the local dealership had been pretty pleasant, accommodating, and apologetic up to this point. I didn't blame anyone for anything, but just wanted to have the new car feel and most of all just wanted what I paid for. HERE'S WHERE IT TURNS REALLY UGLY.....During the buyback process Ford (Corporate) in Dearborn Michigan sent me a worksheet that shows what they were going to buy the car back for. On this worksheet, they only offered me a refund of $2200. However, I paid over $8k in less than 10 months in an attempt to pay the car off quickly. When I called my caseworker she then transferred to a superior name "Angie" who has to the be the most unprofessional "customer" service person I have ever talked to. As a business owner, she would never get the opportunity to speak to customer in the way she spoke to me. Through all the yelling and screaming at me, she made it seem as if it were my fault I bought a lemon, that lemon buyback amounts are regulated by state laws, and that I should be lucky they are even considering a buyback. State laws regulate lemon buyback criteria but DO NOT create hare-brained formulas to screw people out of money. So after about 5 minutes on the phone with her I said to her "I have a down payment on the exact car" do you not care to keep me as a customer because this is ridiculous. Her response verbatim "I DON'T CARE IF YOU TAKE THE DEAL OR NOT, I DONT CARE IF YOU DONT BUY ANOTHER LINCOLN...TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT." To me, that was a punch in the gut, because through all of this I really wanted another Lincoln, but I will not be talked to like this. I got screwed, took the deal, and cancelled the order of my newer Lincoln. The dealership was upset, but understood. I now have an Infiniti and overall the whole process was the more professional, the car is great, service is great and I will never buy another Lincoln....Buyer Beware! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hadn't conidered a MKZ until I drove one Richard Russ , 04/26/2019 Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars in my life from normal everyday drivers to the top of the line luxury models from GM, Lincoln and Jaguar. I always thought that Jaguar had the best ride and comfort. My last car was a new Buick LaCrosse Premium which I bought last year based on what I had heard about how it drove and how quiet it was. It was nice but not what I would say luxurious regarding the ride which was rather harsh and not nearly as quiet as I had hoped for. Then one day my wife saw a new MKZ up close. She said she liked the looks of it and wondered why we hadn't considered one of those. My answer was I don't know! I loved the new looks of the Lincoln which reminded me of a Bentley. It is embarrassing to admit, but in the 45 years of marriage we have owned over 50 cars. I can honestly say of all the cars we have owned I don't think I have ever driven a car that was more pleasing than the new MKZ. With the new sound deadening technology inside the car and the comfort of the seats as well as the ride I have never owned a finer car. It is truly a pleasure to drive. It is rare when you can drive a car that it is as quiet and comfortable as sitting in your own living room. If you are thinking about a new car, you would be amiss if you don't drive a 2018 or later Lincoln MKZ. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse