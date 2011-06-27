Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Better than expected
WOW, went from Mercedes C class fully loaded to MKZ fully loaded. The MKZ outclasses the C class. I test drove the Mercedes E class and the Cadillac CTS. I chose the Lincoln MKZ for comfort and value. The MKZ has more than expected standard equipment and amazing options in reasonably priced packages. The 2.0 w/turbo engine is all I will ever need. I drove 2200 miles round trip in three days, both my passenger and I have never been more comfortable. Still pleased with my MKZ. I stand by my original review
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One Fine Car !!!!
I do not get some of the reviews I am reading about the Lincoln MKZ. I have owned a lot of cars in my life and this car has me very excited for the first time in a long time. It is absolutely a work of art. I was a BMW FAN until now. My wife and I went to the BMW dealer to buy a 328i or a 528i and we test drove both and touched a felt everything about the car. We just were not that impressed. The 328i was just to small and cramped inside. The 528i was much better but just did not seem to be the quality interior we expected. So we went to our local Lincoln dealer and test drove the MKZ. Wow the interior was all upholstered and soft, the sleek design was very impressive and the ride was just what we were looking for. We got the technology package with ours and I highly recommend it. The ride in this car in comfort mode was absolutely luxurious. The car also has two other modes that are also impressive if you want a car that connects to the road and gives you the feel of a BMW. I like these options. There are so many features in this car I cannot even begin to tell you all of them. All I know is whether you own this car for one week or three years you will never get tired of it and you will be very proud to own it. I wish I had more time to write more about this car, however take it from this very happy owner you owe it to yourself to test drive this baby it is a head turner.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
MKZ 4 Me!
Very happy with my purchase. The Black Label materials are exquisite. The interior is absolutely gorgeous. Black Label dealers go out of their way to make you happy. Fantastic experience. And the car is beautiful. Handles great. Rides great. Fantastic seats, especially the massage feature. Casket quiet interior. Sport mode is a gas on the expressway. Love everything about it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Proud MKZ Owner
I took delivery in October 2015 of my new Lincoln MKZ and have never, ever been so delighted with a new car. I decided on the 2.0 turbo and it's quick. The car acts like a stallion that wants to run fast....and it often takes restraint on my part to watch my speed. You don't realize how fast you are going since the car is quiet and so smooth. I particularly love the Push Button Shift selection, which eliminates the cumbersome shifter all other vehicles have. Also love the sliding volume and temperature controls. After driving the Dodge Charger and it's obstructed front view I was so impressed with the MKZ panoramic front view. I also love the cool LED taillights...much more suttle than the GLARING Dodge Charger rear lights. Lincoln sold me on this car. It's a car that makes you want to drive it all the time. In closing, I highly recommend shoppers to test drive this car. Outstanding car to drive/own. (UPDATE) Unfortunately, my daughter "borrowed" my car and hours later smashed the front end resulting in extensive repairs. !!😵
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Bronze Fire Hybrid
I cannot understand the critics.. interior is NOT the cheap looking space they claim.. I am very happy with my new baby!.. driving in pouring rain, the headlights do cut thru and give you good sight.. the headlights turn as you are turning and follow the path.. the outside mirrors are coated and seem to cut the glare of the headlights following.. Take a little time and the 4 quads of My Lincoln Touch... is NOT the bad thing that the critics complain about.. Overall this car is fun to drive and a nice looking vehicle.. It's about as much a comparison to a Fusion as the Lexus are to the Camry.. Now after owning it for a year I still like it..in bad weather, the LED headlights really cute thru..the cooled seats are great and preconditioning it is nice in cold and hot weather
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKZ
Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner