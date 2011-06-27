Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Better than expected Dennis Arkin , 02/29/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful WOW, went from Mercedes C class fully loaded to MKZ fully loaded. The MKZ outclasses the C class. I test drove the Mercedes E class and the Cadillac CTS. I chose the Lincoln MKZ for comfort and value. The MKZ has more than expected standard equipment and amazing options in reasonably priced packages. The 2.0 w/turbo engine is all I will ever need. I drove 2200 miles round trip in three days, both my passenger and I have never been more comfortable. Still pleased with my MKZ. I stand by my original review Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One Fine Car !!!! David Craft , 08/30/2015 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I do not get some of the reviews I am reading about the Lincoln MKZ. I have owned a lot of cars in my life and this car has me very excited for the first time in a long time. It is absolutely a work of art. I was a BMW FAN until now. My wife and I went to the BMW dealer to buy a 328i or a 528i and we test drove both and touched a felt everything about the car. We just were not that impressed. The 328i was just to small and cramped inside. The 528i was much better but just did not seem to be the quality interior we expected. So we went to our local Lincoln dealer and test drove the MKZ. Wow the interior was all upholstered and soft, the sleek design was very impressive and the ride was just what we were looking for. We got the technology package with ours and I highly recommend it. The ride in this car in comfort mode was absolutely luxurious. The car also has two other modes that are also impressive if you want a car that connects to the road and gives you the feel of a BMW. I like these options. There are so many features in this car I cannot even begin to tell you all of them. All I know is whether you own this car for one week or three years you will never get tired of it and you will be very proud to own it. I wish I had more time to write more about this car, however take it from this very happy owner you owe it to yourself to test drive this baby it is a head turner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

MKZ 4 Me! CanYouMKZmeNow , 02/09/2016 Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Very happy with my purchase. The Black Label materials are exquisite. The interior is absolutely gorgeous. Black Label dealers go out of their way to make you happy. Fantastic experience. And the car is beautiful. Handles great. Rides great. Fantastic seats, especially the massage feature. Casket quiet interior. Sport mode is a gas on the expressway. Love everything about it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Proud MKZ Owner Bob , 03/01/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I took delivery in October 2015 of my new Lincoln MKZ and have never, ever been so delighted with a new car. I decided on the 2.0 turbo and it's quick. The car acts like a stallion that wants to run fast....and it often takes restraint on my part to watch my speed. You don't realize how fast you are going since the car is quiet and so smooth. I particularly love the Push Button Shift selection, which eliminates the cumbersome shifter all other vehicles have. Also love the sliding volume and temperature controls. After driving the Dodge Charger and it's obstructed front view I was so impressed with the MKZ panoramic front view. I also love the cool LED taillights...much more suttle than the GLARING Dodge Charger rear lights. Lincoln sold me on this car. It's a car that makes you want to drive it all the time. In closing, I highly recommend shoppers to test drive this car. Outstanding car to drive/own. (UPDATE) Unfortunately, my daughter "borrowed" my car and hours later smashed the front end resulting in extensive repairs. !!😵 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value