Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews
What more do you really need
I bought this 2011 Lincoln MKZ used with just over 23,000 miles for under $20k! Car has everything you could want in a luxury car, leather, 10 speaker surround sound, rear-back up, navigation with Sync and bluetooth, chrome, etc. For a car of similar size and quality in it's class you would easily be paying $7-12k more. Value is unbeatable. As for drive quality, I have test-drove an A4, TL, C300, and 328i as well as previously owned a Cadillac CTS. They all had their quirks and pros and cons. This car stands up to all of them. It may not be the best of the best, but the value in the package is unbeatable.
Love my used Mkz
Grabbed this great car used two weeks ago for only $9,900 with only 34k miles. It was in pristine condition as it was a one owner little ol grandma driven car. The car itself is very comfortable, quiet, and smooth, makes a great highway car. So far everything has been great and reliable which I don't expect to change since they receive very high marks on reliability. The V6 is smooth and has great power. The only thing I could complain about is the transmission is on the slow side of shifting gears but this is meant to be a cruiser and not a sports car. So far I absolutely love my MKZ!
Very solid. Nice ride.
A high quality automobile that continues to look and perform great after 5 years.
Great car for the price
This car has been solid in reliability. It has a very quiet cabin, in fact it was rated one of the most quiet cabins in 2011. I love the hands free technology and the radio plays great. I am not sure why one of the comments says the radio does not display the name of the song and artist because it does in my car. I love the memory seats and they work perfect for both sets of keys. The thing I like the most about the car is the ride. It does not have a stiff suspension but you can hardly feel bumpy roads. Based on the fact my car was manufactured in 2010 the technology is great. I am sure there are better cars in 2017 but there should be. I plan to keep this car for another 4 years and anticipate no issues with it.
Never Had a Maintenance Free Car Before!
I bought my MKZ when it was two years old (2011 build) at 61K miles. The car was in great condition and has continued to be a problem free vehicle, which is such a pleasure. I have only replaced the battery and changed the oil regularly. Everything works as it should. The only nitpick I would have is that the MPG isn't that great around town, which is much of my driving and averages about 19 or a little better. Edit: The car is nearly seven years old, almost 86K, and I have recently done rear brakes and the battery was replaced a few years ago as noted above. That’s it in five year of ownership. It still works great and has been a pleasure to own with almost no maintenance.
