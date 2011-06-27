Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,593
|$7,122
|$8,510
|Clean
|$4,083
|$6,345
|$7,581
|Average
|$3,062
|$4,790
|$5,722
|Rough
|$2,041
|$3,236
|$3,864
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,617
|$4,178
|$5,034
|Clean
|$2,327
|$3,722
|$4,484
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,810
|$3,385
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,898
|$2,286
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,048
|$4,251
|$4,916
|Clean
|$2,709
|$3,787
|$4,379
|Average
|$2,032
|$2,859
|$3,305
|Rough
|$1,354
|$1,932
|$2,232
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.8L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,557
|$6,005
|$6,809
|Clean
|$4,050
|$5,350
|$6,066
|Average
|$3,038
|$4,039
|$4,579
|Rough
|$2,025
|$2,729
|$3,092