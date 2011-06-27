Estimated values
1996 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$1,873
|$2,190
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,652
|$1,931
|Average
|$829
|$1,209
|$1,413
|Rough
|$517
|$766
|$896
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,658
|$1,944
|Clean
|$1,003
|$1,462
|$1,714
|Average
|$728
|$1,070
|$1,254
|Rough
|$454
|$678
|$795
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$1,874
|$2,213
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,653
|$1,952
|Average
|$806
|$1,210
|$1,428
|Rough
|$502
|$766
|$905
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Sable G 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,718
|$2,038
|Clean
|$997
|$1,514
|$1,798
|Average
|$724
|$1,108
|$1,316
|Rough
|$451
|$702
|$834
Estimated values
1996 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,575
|$1,798
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,389
|$1,586
|Average
|$749
|$1,017
|$1,161
|Rough
|$467
|$644
|$736