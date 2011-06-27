Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,393
|$32,726
|$36,407
|Clean
|$25,422
|$30,404
|$33,696
|Average
|$21,479
|$25,759
|$28,273
|Rough
|$17,537
|$21,114
|$22,850
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,420
|$64,483
|$70,876
|Clean
|$51,432
|$59,906
|$65,598
|Average
|$43,455
|$50,754
|$55,042
|Rough
|$35,479
|$41,602
|$44,485
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,874
|$40,884
|$48,059
|Clean
|$27,724
|$37,982
|$44,480
|Average
|$23,424
|$32,180
|$37,322
|Rough
|$19,125
|$26,377
|$30,164
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,423
|$43,926
|$47,291
|Clean
|$36,586
|$40,809
|$43,769
|Average
|$30,912
|$34,575
|$36,726
|Rough
|$25,238
|$28,340
|$29,682
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,033
|$21,942
|$25,793
|Clean
|$14,879
|$20,384
|$23,872
|Average
|$12,571
|$17,270
|$20,030
|Rough
|$10,264
|$14,156
|$16,188