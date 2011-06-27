  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Endeavor
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,692$2,479$2,893
Clean$1,543$2,258$2,637
Average$1,243$1,817$2,126
Rough$944$1,375$1,615
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,021$2,298
Clean$1,359$1,841$2,095
Average$1,095$1,481$1,689
Rough$832$1,121$1,283
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,773$2,594$3,026
Clean$1,616$2,363$2,758
Average$1,303$1,901$2,224
Rough$989$1,439$1,689
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$2,267$2,647
Clean$1,407$2,065$2,413
Average$1,134$1,661$1,945
Rough$861$1,257$1,478
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,412$2,079$2,430
Clean$1,287$1,893$2,215
Average$1,038$1,523$1,786
Rough$788$1,153$1,356
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,412$2,207$2,626
Clean$1,287$2,010$2,394
Average$1,038$1,617$1,930
Rough$788$1,224$1,466
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,615$2,329$2,704
Clean$1,472$2,122$2,465
Average$1,187$1,707$1,987
Rough$901$1,292$1,509
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,445$2,891
Clean$1,459$2,227$2,635
Average$1,176$1,792$2,124
Rough$893$1,356$1,614
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,357$2,751
Clean$1,465$2,147$2,508
Average$1,180$1,727$2,022
Rough$896$1,307$1,535
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,114$2,491
Clean$1,273$1,925$2,271
Average$1,026$1,549$1,831
Rough$779$1,172$1,391
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,666$2,511$2,954
Clean$1,518$2,287$2,693
Average$1,224$1,840$2,171
Rough$929$1,392$1,649
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,716$2,667$3,167
Clean$1,565$2,429$2,887
Average$1,261$1,954$2,327
Rough$958$1,479$1,768
Sell my 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with EdmundsShop for a used Mitsubishi Endeavor near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,893 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Endeavor is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,893 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,893 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor ranges from $788 to $2,430, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.