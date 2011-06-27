Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,479
|$2,893
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,258
|$2,637
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,817
|$2,126
|Rough
|$944
|$1,375
|$1,615
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,021
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,359
|$1,841
|$2,095
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,481
|$1,689
|Rough
|$832
|$1,121
|$1,283
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,773
|$2,594
|$3,026
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,363
|$2,758
|Average
|$1,303
|$1,901
|$2,224
|Rough
|$989
|$1,439
|$1,689
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,267
|$2,647
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,065
|$2,413
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,661
|$1,945
|Rough
|$861
|$1,257
|$1,478
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,079
|$2,430
|Clean
|$1,287
|$1,893
|$2,215
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,523
|$1,786
|Rough
|$788
|$1,153
|$1,356
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$2,207
|$2,626
|Clean
|$1,287
|$2,010
|$2,394
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,617
|$1,930
|Rough
|$788
|$1,224
|$1,466
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,329
|$2,704
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,122
|$2,465
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,707
|$1,987
|Rough
|$901
|$1,292
|$1,509
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,445
|$2,891
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,227
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,792
|$2,124
|Rough
|$893
|$1,356
|$1,614
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New XLS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,357
|$2,751
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,147
|$2,508
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,727
|$2,022
|Rough
|$896
|$1,307
|$1,535
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,114
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,273
|$1,925
|$2,271
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,549
|$1,831
|Rough
|$779
|$1,172
|$1,391
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,666
|$2,511
|$2,954
|Clean
|$1,518
|$2,287
|$2,693
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,840
|$2,171
|Rough
|$929
|$1,392
|$1,649
Estimated values
2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor New Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,667
|$3,167
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,429
|$2,887
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,954
|$2,327
|Rough
|$958
|$1,479
|$1,768