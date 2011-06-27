Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,570
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,679
|$2,327
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,330
|$1,840
|$2,116
|Rough
|$981
|$1,354
|$1,566
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,936
|$2,696
|$3,087
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,441
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,390
|$1,930
|$2,222
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,420
|$1,645
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,084
|$2,966
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,888
|$2,685
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,124
|$2,462
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,562
|$1,823
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$2,998
|$3,460
|Clean
|$1,909
|$2,714
|$3,136
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,147
|$2,490
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,579
|$1,843
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$2,797
|$3,193
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,532
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,003
|$2,297
|Rough
|$1,074
|$1,473
|$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,057
|$2,788
|$3,164
|Clean
|$1,863
|$2,524
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,476
|$1,996
|$2,277
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,468
|$1,685
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,676
|$3,045
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,423
|$2,760
|Average
|$1,408
|$1,916
|$2,191
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,410
|$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,613
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,365
|$2,697
|Average
|$1,370
|$1,871
|$2,141
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,376
|$1,585
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$2,576
|$2,907
|Clean
|$1,749
|$2,332
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,386
|$1,844
|$2,092
|Rough
|$1,022
|$1,357
|$1,549
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,076
|$2,895
|$3,318
|Clean
|$1,880
|$2,621
|$3,008
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,073
|$2,387
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,525
|$1,767
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,730
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,471
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,441
|$1,955
|$2,231
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,438
|$1,652
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$2,765
|$3,191
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,504
|$2,893
|Average
|$1,393
|$1,980
|$2,297
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,457
|$1,700