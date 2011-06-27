  1. Home
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$2,570$2,940
Clean$1,679$2,327$2,666
Average$1,330$1,840$2,116
Rough$981$1,354$1,566
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,936$2,696$3,087
Clean$1,754$2,441$2,799
Average$1,390$1,930$2,222
Rough$1,025$1,420$1,645
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,084$2,966$3,421
Clean$1,888$2,685$3,101
Average$1,496$2,124$2,462
Rough$1,103$1,562$1,823
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,107$2,998$3,460
Clean$1,909$2,714$3,136
Average$1,512$2,147$2,490
Rough$1,115$1,579$1,843
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,029$2,797$3,193
Clean$1,838$2,532$2,894
Average$1,456$2,003$2,297
Rough$1,074$1,473$1,701
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,057$2,788$3,164
Clean$1,863$2,524$2,868
Average$1,476$1,996$2,277
Rough$1,089$1,468$1,685
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,962$2,676$3,045
Clean$1,777$2,423$2,760
Average$1,408$1,916$2,191
Rough$1,038$1,410$1,622
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$2,613$2,975
Clean$1,730$2,365$2,697
Average$1,370$1,871$2,141
Rough$1,011$1,376$1,585
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,931$2,576$2,907
Clean$1,749$2,332$2,635
Average$1,386$1,844$2,092
Rough$1,022$1,357$1,549
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,076$2,895$3,318
Clean$1,880$2,621$3,008
Average$1,490$2,073$2,387
Rough$1,099$1,525$1,767
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,008$2,730$3,101
Clean$1,819$2,471$2,811
Average$1,441$1,955$2,231
Rough$1,063$1,438$1,652
Estimated values
2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,941$2,765$3,191
Clean$1,759$2,504$2,893
Average$1,393$1,980$2,297
Rough$1,028$1,457$1,700
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Mercury Mountaineer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,504 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercury Mountaineer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,504 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,759 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,504 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Mercury Mountaineer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Mercury Mountaineer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer ranges from $1,028 to $3,191, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Mercury Mountaineer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.