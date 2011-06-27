Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,686
|$7,191
|$8,315
|Clean
|$5,342
|$6,749
|$7,781
|Average
|$4,653
|$5,867
|$6,711
|Rough
|$3,965
|$4,985
|$5,642
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$5,689
|$6,602
|Clean
|$4,197
|$5,341
|$6,178
|Average
|$3,656
|$4,643
|$5,329
|Rough
|$3,115
|$3,945
|$4,479
Estimated values
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,204
|$6,669
|$7,763
|Clean
|$4,889
|$6,260
|$7,264
|Average
|$4,259
|$5,442
|$6,265
|Rough
|$3,629
|$4,624
|$5,267