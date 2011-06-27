Estimated values
1993 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,414
|$1,762
|Clean
|$672
|$1,250
|$1,559
|Average
|$492
|$921
|$1,153
|Rough
|$312
|$592
|$746
Estimated values
1993 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,416
|$1,762
|Clean
|$676
|$1,251
|$1,559
|Average
|$495
|$922
|$1,153
|Rough
|$314
|$593
|$746