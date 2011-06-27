Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,826
|$6,116
|$7,082
|Clean
|$4,534
|$5,741
|$6,626
|Average
|$3,949
|$4,991
|$5,715
|Rough
|$3,365
|$4,240
|$4,805
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,846
|$4,907
|$5,698
|Clean
|$3,613
|$4,606
|$5,332
|Average
|$3,148
|$4,004
|$4,599
|Rough
|$2,682
|$3,402
|$3,866
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,011
|$5,151
|$6,002
|Clean
|$3,768
|$4,835
|$5,616
|Average
|$3,282
|$4,203
|$4,844
|Rough
|$2,797
|$3,571
|$4,072
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,302
|$6,691
|$7,731
|Clean
|$4,981
|$6,281
|$7,234
|Average
|$4,339
|$5,460
|$6,240
|Rough
|$3,697
|$4,639
|$5,245