Estimated values
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,489
|$16,803
|$18,421
|Clean
|$15,246
|$16,535
|$18,117
|Average
|$14,761
|$15,997
|$17,509
|Rough
|$14,276
|$15,460
|$16,901
Estimated values
2019 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,063
|$20,293
|$21,807
|Clean
|$18,765
|$19,969
|$21,447
|Average
|$18,168
|$19,320
|$20,728
|Rough
|$17,571
|$18,671
|$20,008