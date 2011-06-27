Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKX SUV
Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,192*
Total Cash Price
$31,661
Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,444*
Total Cash Price
$42,525
Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,530*
Total Cash Price
$43,766
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,966*
Total Cash Price
$42,835
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,235*
Total Cash Price
$32,282
Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,616*
Total Cash Price
$45,008
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,149*
Total Cash Price
$31,040
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,149*
Total Cash Price
$31,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$4,945
|Maintenance
|$1,674
|$2,513
|$1,476
|$1,650
|$2,825
|$10,139
|Repairs
|$350
|$534
|$575
|$620
|$666
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,699
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,887
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,370
|$1,014
|$633
|$230
|$4,949
|Depreciation
|$7,437
|$3,581
|$3,151
|$2,792
|$2,506
|$19,467
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,500
|$10,762
|$9,062
|$8,625
|$9,243
|$53,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$6,642
|Maintenance
|$2,248
|$3,376
|$1,982
|$2,217
|$3,795
|$13,618
|Repairs
|$470
|$718
|$773
|$833
|$895
|$3,688
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,282
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,535
|Financing
|$2,287
|$1,840
|$1,362
|$851
|$308
|$6,647
|Depreciation
|$9,989
|$4,810
|$4,232
|$3,750
|$3,366
|$26,146
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,819
|$14,455
|$12,171
|$11,585
|$12,415
|$71,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$6,836
|Maintenance
|$2,314
|$3,474
|$2,040
|$2,281
|$3,906
|$14,015
|Repairs
|$484
|$739
|$795
|$857
|$921
|$3,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,349
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,609
|Financing
|$2,353
|$1,894
|$1,402
|$876
|$317
|$6,841
|Depreciation
|$10,280
|$4,951
|$4,355
|$3,859
|$3,464
|$26,910
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,426
|$14,877
|$12,526
|$11,923
|$12,777
|$73,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$6,690
|Maintenance
|$2,265
|$3,400
|$1,997
|$2,233
|$3,823
|$13,717
|Repairs
|$473
|$723
|$778
|$839
|$901
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,299
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,553
|Financing
|$2,303
|$1,853
|$1,372
|$857
|$311
|$6,696
|Depreciation
|$10,062
|$4,845
|$4,263
|$3,777
|$3,391
|$26,337
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,970
|$14,560
|$12,260
|$11,669
|$12,506
|$71,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$1,707
|$2,563
|$1,505
|$1,683
|$2,881
|$10,338
|Repairs
|$357
|$545
|$587
|$632
|$679
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,733
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,924
|Financing
|$1,736
|$1,397
|$1,034
|$646
|$234
|$5,046
|Depreciation
|$7,583
|$3,651
|$3,213
|$2,846
|$2,555
|$19,848
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,804
|$10,973
|$9,239
|$8,794
|$9,424
|$54,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$1,491
|$7,030
|Maintenance
|$2,379
|$3,573
|$2,098
|$2,346
|$4,017
|$14,413
|Repairs
|$497
|$760
|$818
|$882
|$947
|$3,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,416
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,683
|Financing
|$2,420
|$1,947
|$1,441
|$900
|$326
|$7,035
|Depreciation
|$10,572
|$5,091
|$4,479
|$3,969
|$3,563
|$27,673
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,034
|$15,299
|$12,882
|$12,261
|$13,140
|$75,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$1,641
|$2,464
|$1,447
|$1,618
|$2,770
|$9,940
|Repairs
|$343
|$524
|$564
|$608
|$653
|$2,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,343
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,852
|Depreciation
|$7,291
|$3,511
|$3,089
|$2,737
|$2,457
|$19,085
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,196
|$10,551
|$8,884
|$8,456
|$9,062
|$52,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$1,641
|$2,464
|$1,447
|$1,618
|$2,770
|$9,940
|Repairs
|$343
|$524
|$564
|$608
|$653
|$2,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,666
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,343
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,852
|Depreciation
|$7,291
|$3,511
|$3,089
|$2,737
|$2,457
|$19,085
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,196
|$10,551
|$8,884
|$8,456
|$9,062
|$52,149
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 MKX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lincoln MKX in Virginia is:not available
