Used 2010 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews
New (gently used rather) MKS for Me
Brought home my MKS a couple of weeks ago, and so far have only good things to say. The car looks great, and is a pleasure to drive. From the excellent power of the twin turbo v-6 to the well appointed interior, it's just about everything I was looking for in a luxury sedan. I purchased the Tuxedo Black version, and once I had the windows tinted out, it made the car look complete. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase. Just a note, if you're looking for a 'sport' luxury sedan, this isn't the car for you. If you're after a well appointed cruiser that rides like a dream, then I would suggest checking out the MKS
Replaced with a 2013 Lincoln MKs
Able to negotiate a great deal on a high mileage 3 year old luxury car with all the options and have enjoyed every moment driving it since. Began with 70,000 miles and have not had a single mechanical, functional or accessory problem. The twenty inch wheels were a problem when finding winter snow treads - so I bought eighteen inch wheels and new snow/ice tires for winter driving. Car did great in a difficult winter. Engine [V6 ecoboast] has plenty of power when needed, otherwise delivers high mpg [22-27] on road trips. I unqualifiedly recommend searching for this model coming off lease with many miles of future driving pleasure. I bought the 3 year 36,000 miles premium warranty and should have saved my money. Not a single claim or need for it, after 17,000 miles of rigorous country driving.
90 days and happy
I have 2000 miles on my 2010 MKS and I couldn't be more pleased. My last American made car was over 15 years ago, last 4 cars were Acuras: 2 Legends, 1 RL and 1 MDX. I'm enjoying this baby immensely and have never, ever had so many strangers come up to me and tell what a good looking car it is. One common comment: Lincoln got it right this time. Most amazing to me is the overall mpg of 21.2. No trips just around town. Can't wait to take it on a 2,500 trip this summer.
My Lincoln Is Better Than Your Review
All of you Lincoln MKS Nay-Sayers. Immediately retract your statements of discontent. I recently came off lease of a Mercedes GL 450 and was quite apprehensive about the MKS due to the lack-luster reviews it got from non- consumers who's testomony to Lincoln are memories of their grand parents Continental. I have the Eco-Boost MKS in candy red and loaded to the tilt with amenities. The interior spacial accomodations rival that of the; BMW-750, Audi-A8, Lexus-LS460 as well as the S550. At the cost of the; BMW-5 Series, A6 and or the E-Class. The only thing that I miss about my Mercedes is the thing that most of you can't see past. A LOGO MKS VS Genesis: You're Joking Right
EXCELLENT value
I recently bought a used, 2010 MKS Ecoboost. most of the reviews I have read have not been very flattering. However, in my opinion, the reviews are very short-sighted. First, it is extremely roomy. It is also extremely powerful, and very fast. Best of all, the fuel mileage so far is incredible! In fact, if there is another large, luxury sedan with this kind of performance, that also delivers fuel mileage near 30 MPG on the highway, I've not found it. Best of all, the values on used, low mileage MKS' cannot be beat. This is an excellent value for someone looking for a very nice, high performance, efficient, luxury sedan.
