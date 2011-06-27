Used 2010 Lexus SC 430 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,405
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque317 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
electric and diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room46.6 in.
Exterior Options
Summer Run Flat Tiresyes
Rear Spoileryes
All-Season Run Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3840 lbs.
Gross weight4530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length178.5 in.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.1 in.
EPA interior volume83.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Costa Azul Mica
  • Black Sapphire Pearl
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Mercury Metallic
  • Golden Almond Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Ecru, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
245/40R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
