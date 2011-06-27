  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 450hL
  4. Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 RX 450hL
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all RX 450hLS for sale
List Price Estimate
$36,514 - $41,218
Used RX 450hL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2018 450HL

willy, 09/11/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Best value out there among LUX Hybrid SUV. My previous SUV was BMW X3 i35, MSRP $55k and the Lexus 450HL is $65k, I am paying .38 cents more a month for my lease but is 39 month verses 36 months. The options included in the Lexus blows away the BMW X3. For the same, I would need to get a X5 and that would run in the $70k+ range. the trade off is the handling but the comfort and the additional options and pricing are there to make you forget about it. Plus is larger in size and gets better gas mileage. you need to check it out before you make your final decision . worth a test drive or visit into a Lexus showroom.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

the last car I will buy

Rhett Holden-Dodge, 11/03/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

bought the top of the line , RX 450h in Matador Red. It is loaded and a spectacular car. Plus the hybred allows me to feel as though I'm contributing to the health of our mother Earth.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent Crossover

Bri from Wi, 12/11/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Never thought I would buy a hybrid, but the Smoothness is the CVT and the instant torque sold me. Ride is as smooth as silk. Very quiet and high end interior. Only gripe is the exterior styling.

Report Abuse

My ultimate care

Josef Gunter, 01/10/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car performs well, so far (I got the car 01/02/19). It turns easily and the backup cameras are great. The acceleration is great. The built in mouse is easy to operate. I have not set all the features. Blue tooth was set up. I did add my home address to the 12.3" navigation system, which was easy enough. I picked the car up at a dealership on the other side of the state (Plaza Lexus). The ride back (about 200 miles), was smooth, the car was easily able to get to 85 mph and slow down when the traffic slowed to about 55 mph. The car is loaded, as it is the luxury model, with all the bells and whistles. It even had the color heads up display (which shows the speed and other things). I would not recommend using this with backseat driving passengers.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lexus RX 450hL Luxury model - Excellent Choice

Shashikant Choudhary, 08/01/2020
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very excited when I got the car in Jan'2019. This is fully loaded, as it is the luxury model, with all the bells and whistles. It's best value out there among Luxury SUV. I did test drive X5 and GLE and found RX 450hL better in every respect in the $65-$70K range. It's larger in size and gets better gas mileage and better pickup due to hybrid engine and the car is easily able to get to 90 mph. Ride is as smooth as silk, very quiet and high end interior. CVT transmission is very smooth and the instant torque very fast in sports mode. I am only missing Apple Car that has been launched in 2020 model and doesn't have software upgrade option from Lexus Dealer. My suggestion would be to Lexus to provide Apple car play upgrade option through dealer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RX 450hLS for sale

Related Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles