Used 2018 Lexus RX 450hL Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 RX 450hL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)533.2/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,620
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,620
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wood and Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves (F SPORT)yes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,620
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,620
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Ball Mountyes
20" Dark Silver Alloy Wheels w/Machined Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Mudguardsyes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Maximum cargo capacity58.5 cu.ft.
Length196.9 in.
Curb weight4905 lbs.
Gross weight6261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1356 lbs.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Noble Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,620
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R V tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,620
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
