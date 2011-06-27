Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,909
|$39,467
|$41,272
|Clean
|$37,070
|$38,587
|$40,330
|Average
|$35,392
|$36,827
|$38,446
|Rough
|$33,713
|$35,066
|$36,562
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,330
|$41,197
|$43,352
|Clean
|$38,460
|$40,278
|$42,363
|Average
|$36,718
|$38,440
|$40,384
|Rough
|$34,977
|$36,603
|$38,405