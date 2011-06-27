Used 2018 Lexus RC 350 Consumer Reviews

Old Lexus for New Lexus Bruce , 06/19/2018 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Lexus RC350 is a fun car for long drives and touring rather than racing. Everything about this car is about lifestyle and opportunity for older clients to really enjoy a Lexus as well as comfort and performance. Since I will not be putting on many miles over the next 3 years of the lease, this car with low miles would be perfect to keep and enjoy for the long haul. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toy Coupe tom thornton , 01/09/2019 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) The RC350 AWD FSport model is a fun car to drive. We've had several Lexus vehicles and dozens of other makes both SUVs and Sedans, but this is one of our great cars to drive. I wanted a fun car to drive in my senior years. I looked at the 2018 Mustang GT 5.0, the 2018 Camero and the 2018 and 2016 Corvette Stingray and decided to buy the 2018 RC 350 Black Edition FSport AW drive. Why did we chose this vehicle? Fit and finish was better than all the other cars I reviewed, the features and the price by comparison. The quality of this Lexus is fantastic like all the previous Lexus vehicles we have owned. In Sport mode it has a very throaty sound and the suspension tightens right up. It corners flat on the corners and pulls away out of the turns. Having raced 1600 cc vehicles with modified engines, I would love to take this Lexus on the track against any of the ones I owned/raced in the past. Want quality and reliability, buy a Lexus. It lacks three features our RX 350 has: HUD, all-around camera viewing for parking (low front end can be damaged when parking without this feature) and side mirrors that collapse when car is locked. Since buying this vehicle I have only had one visit to the dealer and that was for recall for a gas pump recall. Unfortunately when they removed the pump they spilled gas under the rear seat and two months later the smell is still in the car. It sure gives us a headache whenever we are driving for more than twenty minutes. They said the smell would be gone in a day or two. WRONG! It would have been nice if they had cleaned up the mess before giving the car back to us. Other than that I still love the car.

2018 RC350 SPORT,what a report TEO , 05/25/2018 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) We were trying to find the RC in white w/red interior and not much luck. Then happened upon the RC350 SPORT BLACK EDITION ‼️Long story short this car has to be seen to fully appreciate what Lexus did with this car. WHAT A MACHINE

Wild One Tom T , 01/09/2020 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) Just know that it's much better quality than any of the other vehicles I reviewed before buying the RC 350 Black editionSport model with AWD. The fit and finish, the mechanical and the newest features make the Corvette, the Mustang and a few others we looked at were not even close to those of the Lexus. The gas mileage and the giddy-up have satisfied me totally. I only like a quality vehicle and this is just that. This Black Edition is a rare model and I know it will give me everything I ever wanted in a fun car. Looking for quality and perfection look no further. You will love the ride, the power, the interior, the smooth ride and the quality of the build. What this low front end vehicle needs is the surround cameras to prevent front end cowell damage. It also needs the HUD speedometer like our 2020 RX 350. We would also have liked the side view mirrors that close when doors are locked. A horn beep when care is locked is not the answer. We also prefer a beep when you attempt a turn when another vehicle is in your blind spot.