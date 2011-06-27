Estimated values
2018 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,217
|$34,070
|$37,302
|Clean
|$30,397
|$33,179
|$36,326
|Average
|$28,757
|$31,396
|$34,374
|Rough
|$27,116
|$29,614
|$32,422
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,828
|$35,778
|$39,122
|Clean
|$31,966
|$34,842
|$38,098
|Average
|$30,241
|$32,971
|$36,051
|Rough
|$28,516
|$31,099
|$34,003