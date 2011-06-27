Used 1999 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/517.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3890 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the LS 400
Related Used 1999 Lexus LS 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020