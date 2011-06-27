Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,286
|$37,471
|$40,157
|Clean
|$34,650
|$36,786
|$39,408
|Average
|$33,379
|$35,418
|$37,911
|Rough
|$32,108
|$34,049
|$36,414
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,092
|$36,392
|$39,216
|Clean
|$33,478
|$35,727
|$38,485
|Average
|$32,250
|$34,398
|$37,023
|Rough
|$31,021
|$33,068
|$35,561
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,942
|$37,722
|$39,913
|Clean
|$35,295
|$37,033
|$39,169
|Average
|$34,000
|$35,655
|$37,681
|Rough
|$32,705
|$34,277
|$36,193
Estimated values
2019 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,962
|$36,750
|$38,949
|Clean
|$34,333
|$36,079
|$38,223
|Average
|$33,073
|$34,737
|$36,771
|Rough
|$31,813
|$33,394
|$35,318