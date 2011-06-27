Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2LS Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,575
|$6,057
|$7,196
|Clean
|$4,361
|$5,766
|$6,841
|Average
|$3,931
|$5,184
|$6,129
|Rough
|$3,502
|$4,602
|$5,418
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,494
|$7,078
|$8,297
|Clean
|$5,236
|$6,738
|$7,887
|Average
|$4,721
|$6,058
|$7,066
|Rough
|$4,205
|$5,377
|$6,246
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LS Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,954
|$4,766
|$5,392
|Clean
|$3,769
|$4,536
|$5,125
|Average
|$3,398
|$4,078
|$4,592
|Rough
|$3,027
|$3,620
|$4,059
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport 1LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,072
|$6,330
|$7,300
|Clean
|$4,834
|$6,026
|$6,939
|Average
|$4,358
|$5,417
|$6,218
|Rough
|$3,882
|$4,809
|$5,496