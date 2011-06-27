Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,027
|$25,046
|$27,531
|Clean
|$22,722
|$24,714
|$27,160
|Average
|$22,112
|$24,050
|$26,419
|Rough
|$21,502
|$23,385
|$25,678
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,377
|$20,349
|$22,773
|Clean
|$18,133
|$20,079
|$22,466
|Average
|$17,646
|$19,539
|$21,854
|Rough
|$17,159
|$18,999
|$21,241
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,643
|$23,744
|$26,326
|Clean
|$21,356
|$23,429
|$25,972
|Average
|$20,783
|$22,799
|$25,263
|Rough
|$20,209
|$22,169
|$24,554
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,584
|$21,612
|$24,106
|Clean
|$19,324
|$21,325
|$23,781
|Average
|$18,805
|$20,752
|$23,132
|Rough
|$18,286
|$20,179
|$22,484
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,122
|$20,005
|$22,320
|Clean
|$17,882
|$19,739
|$22,020
|Average
|$17,401
|$19,208
|$21,419
|Rough
|$16,921
|$18,678
|$20,818
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,945
|$18,826
|$21,137
|Clean
|$16,721
|$18,576
|$20,853
|Average
|$16,272
|$18,077
|$20,284
|Rough
|$15,823
|$17,577
|$19,715