2020 Chevrolet Trax Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,027$25,046$27,531
Clean$22,722$24,714$27,160
Average$22,112$24,050$26,419
Rough$21,502$23,385$25,678
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,377$20,349$22,773
Clean$18,133$20,079$22,466
Average$17,646$19,539$21,854
Rough$17,159$18,999$21,241
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,643$23,744$26,326
Clean$21,356$23,429$25,972
Average$20,783$22,799$25,263
Rough$20,209$22,169$24,554
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,584$21,612$24,106
Clean$19,324$21,325$23,781
Average$18,805$20,752$23,132
Rough$18,286$20,179$22,484
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,122$20,005$22,320
Clean$17,882$19,739$22,020
Average$17,401$19,208$21,419
Rough$16,921$18,678$20,818
Estimated values
2020 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,945$18,826$21,137
Clean$16,721$18,576$20,853
Average$16,272$18,077$20,284
Rough$15,823$17,577$19,715
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chevrolet Trax on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,721 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,576 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chevrolet Trax. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chevrolet Trax and see how it feels. Learn more
