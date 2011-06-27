  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,360$13,332$15,801
Clean$11,154$13,094$15,504
Average$10,742$12,618$14,912
Rough$10,330$12,142$14,319
Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,832$13,919$16,531
Clean$11,617$13,671$16,221
Average$11,188$13,174$15,601
Rough$10,759$12,677$14,981
Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,704$12,550$14,861
Clean$10,510$12,326$14,583
Average$10,122$11,878$14,025
Rough$9,734$11,430$13,468
Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,498$14,615$17,265
Clean$12,272$14,354$16,941
Average$11,818$13,832$16,293
Rough$11,365$13,310$15,646
Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,953$12,957$15,466
Clean$10,754$12,726$15,176
Average$10,357$12,264$14,596
Rough$9,960$11,801$14,016
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,094 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,094 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,094 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Kia Forte ranges from $10,330 to $15,801, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.