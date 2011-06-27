Estimated values
2019 Kia Forte LXS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,360
|$13,332
|$15,801
|Clean
|$11,154
|$13,094
|$15,504
|Average
|$10,742
|$12,618
|$14,912
|Rough
|$10,330
|$12,142
|$14,319
2019 Kia Forte S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,832
|$13,919
|$16,531
|Clean
|$11,617
|$13,671
|$16,221
|Average
|$11,188
|$13,174
|$15,601
|Rough
|$10,759
|$12,677
|$14,981
2019 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,704
|$12,550
|$14,861
|Clean
|$10,510
|$12,326
|$14,583
|Average
|$10,122
|$11,878
|$14,025
|Rough
|$9,734
|$11,430
|$13,468
2019 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,498
|$14,615
|$17,265
|Clean
|$12,272
|$14,354
|$16,941
|Average
|$11,818
|$13,832
|$16,293
|Rough
|$11,365
|$13,310
|$15,646
2019 Kia Forte FE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,953
|$12,957
|$15,466
|Clean
|$10,754
|$12,726
|$15,176
|Average
|$10,357
|$12,264
|$14,596
|Rough
|$9,960
|$11,801
|$14,016