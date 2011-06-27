Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,249
|$1,981
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,754
|$2,110
|Average
|$812
|$1,299
|$1,563
|Rough
|$520
|$845
|$1,016
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,329
|$2,776
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,062
|$2,457
|Average
|$984
|$1,527
|$1,820
|Rough
|$631
|$993
|$1,183
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,337
|$1,979
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,181
|$1,752
|$2,064
|Average
|$869
|$1,298
|$1,529
|Rough
|$557
|$844
|$994
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,206
|$2,667
|Clean
|$1,208
|$1,953
|$2,361
|Average
|$889
|$1,447
|$1,749
|Rough
|$570
|$940
|$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$1,817
|$2,108
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,608
|$1,866
|Average
|$837
|$1,191
|$1,382
|Rough
|$536
|$774
|$898
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,120
|$2,535
|Clean
|$1,205
|$1,877
|$2,244
|Average
|$887
|$1,390
|$1,662
|Rough
|$568
|$904
|$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,585
|$3,114
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,288
|$2,756
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,695
|$2,041
|Rough
|$675
|$1,102
|$1,327
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,326
|$2,096
|$2,518
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,855
|$2,229
|Average
|$862
|$1,374
|$1,651
|Rough
|$552
|$893
|$1,073