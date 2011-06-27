  1. Home
2002 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,249$1,981$2,384
Clean$1,103$1,754$2,110
Average$812$1,299$1,563
Rough$520$845$1,016
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,514$2,329$2,776
Clean$1,337$2,062$2,457
Average$984$1,527$1,820
Rough$631$993$1,183
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,337$1,979$2,332
Clean$1,181$1,752$2,064
Average$869$1,298$1,529
Rough$557$844$994
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,206$2,667
Clean$1,208$1,953$2,361
Average$889$1,447$1,749
Rough$570$940$1,136
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$1,817$2,108
Clean$1,137$1,608$1,866
Average$837$1,191$1,382
Rough$536$774$898
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,120$2,535
Clean$1,205$1,877$2,244
Average$887$1,390$1,662
Rough$568$904$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,585$3,114
Clean$1,431$2,288$2,756
Average$1,053$1,695$2,041
Rough$675$1,102$1,327
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,326$2,096$2,518
Clean$1,171$1,855$2,229
Average$862$1,374$1,651
Rough$552$893$1,073
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,337 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,062 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Nissan Altima ranges from $631 to $2,776, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.