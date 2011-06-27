Estimated values
1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,704
|$2,188
|Clean
|$725
|$1,521
|$1,954
|Average
|$546
|$1,157
|$1,487
|Rough
|$368
|$792
|$1,019
Estimated values
1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,841
|$2,315
|Clean
|$867
|$1,645
|$2,067
|Average
|$654
|$1,251
|$1,573
|Rough
|$441
|$857
|$1,078
Estimated values
1995 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$963
|$1,867
|$2,360
|Clean
|$857
|$1,667
|$2,108
|Average
|$646
|$1,268
|$1,603
|Rough
|$435
|$868
|$1,099